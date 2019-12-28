Rama for All: Sushi-Rama Announces Fifth Location at Fitzsimons

Sushi-Rama, the conveyor-belt sushi concept from Denver restaurateur Chef Jeff Osaka, will open a fifth location in Aurora this April.

The new location at Fitzsimons (near the VA hospital) will offer retro vibes in a 2,200-square-foot space with a conveyor belt stretching over 200 feet, bringing a fun and unique dining experience that allows guests to enjoy quick service while sampling different types of sushi from the extensive selection of fish flown in daily.

Guests can expect sushi plates on the belt ranging from $1.50 - $4.00 with classics like California and spicy tuna to one-of-a-kind creations like the The Kraken (fried squid legs, lemon, cucumber, pickled red onion, bibb lettuce, kaiware sprouts, spicy mayo, topped with gremolata) and the Pineapple Express (tempura, unagi, cucumber, garlic mayo, kaiware sprouts, topped with tuna, spicy pineapple glaze, sweet soy, bubu arare and scallions).

The Fitzsimons sushi joint will also offer ramen (similar to DTC and Lone Tree locations) in addition to other Japanese cuisine available from the kitchen. Selections include Spicy Miso Ramen (spicy grilled chicken thigh, spinach, bean sprouts, chili miso paste, shoyu egg, naruto, negi, $13), Tempura Udon (tempura vegetables and shrimp, naruto, negi, shoyu broth, $12), Kara'Age Chicken (Osaka's seasoned salt, spicy mayo, lemon wedge, $7) and a Rama Bowl (edamame, avocado, cucumbers, broccoli, seaweed salad, kaiware sprouts, furikake sushi rice, house dressing, $13, with optional protein).

Sparkling sake, wine, beer and Japanese twists on classics like a Green Tea Mule will also be offered. The location will also host a "Physical Therapy" hour, M-F from 3-6 p.m., with 25% off all sushi and drink specials.





Sushi-Rama Fitzsimons is at 13650 East Colfax Avenue. Learn more at sushi-rama.com or on social @sushi_rama_restaurants.