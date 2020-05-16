RAOS Joins Forces with Partnership Schools for a Social Campaign to Support Families 5/19-6/12

The famed NYC restaurant, Rao's has joined forces with Partnership Schools, a network of urban Catholic schools serving some of the most vulnerable families in Harlem and the South Bronx. Together, they are starting a social campaign to help raise money for the schools' families in need during this difficult time. There may even be a chance to win a once of a lifetime reservation for four at Rao's restaurant in 2021...

Fifteen years ago, Frank Pellegrino Sr. of Rao's Restaurant helped save a nearby small elementary school in Harlem - Mt. Carmel-Holy Rosary - from the brink of closure. He gathered his friends, family and the neighborhood in the basement of the school for a family dinner with his famous Rao's Meatballs. That evening he raised enough money to help keep the school open, and started a tradition. Today, the school is part of Partnership Schools - a thriving seven school network that provides students with the academic preparation, values and skills they need to break the cycle of poverty and lead fulfilling, productive lives. The big dinner tradition has become a lifeline for the community, but due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Partnership Schools and the Rao's family cannot bring everyone together as they have for so many years. However, dinner will not be cancelled. Instead, the event will take on a new shape to support the immediate needs of the families in the Partnership School network.

Partnership Schools has committed to waiving all tuition and fees for the period of closure, paying all schools staff, and establishing an emergency fund to provide direct assistance to families across Mt. Carmel-Holy Rosary School and each of its six other schools for those suffering from job loss, medical expenses, or unforeseen hardships due to the crisis.

To support these efforts this year, Rao's and Partnership Schools invite you to a family dinner of your own. Both ask if you could:

Make a gift to Partnership Schools to help another family in need. Spend precious time with your loved ones and cook a family dinner together with your spin on a favorite dish using Rao's homemade sauce. Share a video on social media with the hashtag #onebigRAOSfamily and invite another family to do the same.

For completed donations up to $500, Rao's will send a Famous Meatball dinner for two to 10 lucky supporters. For completed donations of more than $500, Rao's will give one lucky supporter a reservation for four at the iconic Rao's restaurant in 2021!

Campaign Dates: May 19th - June 12th

Partnership Schools Webpage: http://www.partnershipnyc.org/

Donation Link: https://partnershipnyc.networkforgood.com/projects/50218-frank-pellegrino-memorial-fund

Campaign Hashtag: #onebigRAOSfamily

Rao's is located at 455 E 114th St, New York, NY 10029. For more information on the restaurant, please visit: http://www.raosrestaurants.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Partnership Schools and Rao's





