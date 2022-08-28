RANG by Chef Abishek Sharma Opens in Long Island City

Editor's note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine. We had a wonderful visit to Rang and will soon be telling our readers all about our experience.

Having just opened on Indian Independence Day, August 15th, Rang NYC is the latest project from Executive Chef/Owner Abishek Sharma, who is also the Chef/Owner of Madam Ji, Swagat, and Badshah To-Go. Chef Abishek has designed a creative menu featuring small plates full of punch and flavor meant to be shared by the table as a feast to enjoy all of the flavors and colors of Indian cuisine.

Abishek grew up at his father Lala Sharma's feet, learning every aspect of the business including traditional and innovative cooking techniques. Lala worked in his native New Delhi at Bukhara - considered one of the 50 best restaurants in the world - before coming to New York in 1994 where he'd become one of the pioneers of Indian restaurants in the city. He opened Surya in 2001 and the instant hit became a West Village staple and earned a 2-star review from the New York Times.

The menu has been influenced by the Chef Abishek catering business; providing for large weddings and special events over the past few years has allowed him to create a variety of small plates so that diners can enjoy a sampling of regional Indian flavors.

Dinner begins with Thoda Chota, small bites like Corn and Crispy Okra Chaat, influenced by the corn on the cob Abishek's mother used to make while he was growing up, composed of corn tossed with amul ghee and crispy wiry strings of okra sprinkled with tajin, marrying sweet with spicy and the fried okra providing a crunch to pair with the soft corn; Chili Chicken or Paneer Bao Bun, an Indochinese influenced dish of chicken or paneer in a medium spicy Szechuan chili tomato sauce stuffed in a sweet and fluffy bao bun; and Long Horn Pepper Pakora, a long horn pepper stuffed with masala potatoes, LIC ICONYC beer batter, fried, and served with sweet coconut chutney.

Selections From the Tandoor highlight Chipotle Paneer Tikka, Indian cottage cheese cooked in a tandoor oven smothered in chipotle sauce rather than the typical tikka masala gravy and served with a jaggery tamarind chutney; Mustard Chicken Tikka, chicken chunks marinated in mustard seed oil with coriander, lemon, and hung yogurt; Basil Kebabs, chicken marinated in a mixture of cream cheese, sour cream, basil, and Szechuan sauce served on a kebab.

Abishek's signature Large Bites, or Thoda Bada, including Badshah's Murgh Curry, bone-in chicken, potatoes, garam masala, and phulka; and Lalaji's Biryani, chicken, shrimp, goat, fish, boiled egg, and lamb chop tossed in basmati rice.

Dessert is a Malai Kulfi dipped in mango mousse dressed with a pistachio-almond crumble.

The Beverage Program features a small, yet well-selected wine program designed by Yash Shah of Baar Baar and Earthen.

Signature cocktails by Mixologist Pete Stanton include the Rang-de-Basanti, Bacardi coconut rum with house made blueberry syrup and lime cordial garnished with fresh mini; and Sari Not Sari, Patron Reposado Tequila, Aperol, yellow chartreuse, Crème de Cacao, grapefruit juice, and orange bitters.

The interior was designed by Ode and Shradha Khadka. The restaurant is intimately set in a newly constructed jewel box space. Walls are adorned with murals by Kavi, an Indian visual artist whose work has been featured at events in Wynwood, Miami and New York Fashion Week. The centerpiece is a white marble bar set atop vibrant turquoise glass mosaics. Behind the bar is shelving that features hand painted references to Abishek's other restaurants as well as phrases like "What would you like to eat" in Hindi.

Rang is located at 11- 03 44th Avenue, Long Island City, NY 11101. Visit: www.rangnyc.com or call (718) 406-9338. Follow them on Instagram @rang.nyc

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rang