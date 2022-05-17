QNSY-The New RTD Cocktail

QNSY are the canned cocktails that are brewed just like beer, but taste like spirit. It's an RTD that is ready for beach days, picnics, or your next patio gathering.

Founders, Tara and Jeremy are native New Yorkers who love the city almost as much as they love each other. The two met as actors, spent twenty years entertaining people all over New York City, and along the way put in countless shifts at some of the best bars and restaurants in the world. At work or at home, the couple has always been about making people feel welcome and happy. So when the pandemic kept them from doing what they love, Tara and Jeremy focused their passion for pleasing people on a project they'd been working on "back-stage" for the past few years: QNSY Sparkling Cocktails.

Consumers can now shop QNSY Sparkling Cocktails core collection in over 230 retail stores, and they are available for shipping in select states. All of the drinks are made with real fruit juice and pure cane sugar, all at 5% ABV, all naturally gluten-free. Check out the flavor selection.

-Cosmo : A classic that's never out of style, the Cosmo is a cheerful balance of juicy cranberry, bright citrus and a touch of sweet.

-Mojito: Leave your muddler at home! The Cuban classic is pure Caribbean soul, laced with high notes of lime, the bass thrum of mint and just enough pure cane sugar.

-Lovely Rita: A cocktail so perfect it could raise the dead. This Mexican stunner blends earth tones with gentle lime and orange. When it gets dark she'll tow your heart away.

You may be wondering what makes QNSY stand out. Because QNSY is a brewed beverage it is required to list its ingredients, there is never any question about what you are drinking just real, premium ingredients.

For more information on QNSY, please visit https://www.drinkqnsy.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of QNSY