Photo Coverage: SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL Party Hosted by Wanderluxxe

Wanderluxxe once again hosted one of the hottest parties during the Sundance Film Festival. Guests including Lena Waithe, Issa Rae, Jay Ellis, and Kendrick Sampson left Main Street to join the cast of 40 Year Old Version at the film's premiere after-party. The party hosted by Wanderluxxe, Color of Change, Open Society Foundations and Grey Goose proved to be one of the best of opening weekend.

The film stars Radha Blank as a down-on-her-luck playwright who thinks the only way she can salvage her voice as an artist is to become a rapper at 40. Blank, who also wrote and directed the film, wowed the crowd with a special performance that included costars Oswin Benjamin and Imani Lewis.

Check out some of the photos from the big nights.

Photo Credit: Katie Jones for Wanderluxxe