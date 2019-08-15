San Francisco-based Chantal Guillon invites you to try their ultimate Parisian-Californian dessert, the macaron. The Chantal Guillon macaron brings the Parisian patisserie and American appetite together in its unique experience-forward sweet tooth indulgences. One bite into a Chantal Guillon macaron immerses one into an experience of multiple flavors and textures, a love affair for dessert. The best way to understand why celebrities, such as Whoopi Goldberg and Olympic Athlete Josh Prenot, choose Chantal Guillon macarons is to try them for yourself.

The macaron appeared in Europe during the Middle Ages. In France, it has become one of the most loved high-end sweet treats, and its history is tightly linked with the monarchy. Catherine de Medicis apparently had macarons served at the wedding of Duc Anne de Joyeuse, in Ardèche, in 1581. Macarons also appeared in Saint-Jean-de-Luz in 1660, where a baker offered a few to king Louis XIV for his wedding.

Taking the Bay Area by storm with the French heritage royal delicacy, Chantal Guillon is the leading artisan baker of the Bay Area, and you are welcome to visit the shop, bake with their team, and learn the founder's story.

"I started as an entrepreneur looking for a new challenge and a mother who wanted to be closer to her kids in the US. The challenge was scary, to start in a new country without even speaking the language, but the excitement of creating a new business by offering something that my family always loved and to be close to my children won me over and made me take a leap of faith." -- Chantal Guillon, CEO

Macarons, or as Chantal calls them, "Little Divas," blended Chantal's careers. Coming from a background in luxury interior design and the previous owner of a Parisian restaurant, macarons were a way to combine those two experience into Chantal's next one. "It was very important to me to offer the best macaron to San Francisco, not just a crunchy flavored cookie, by creating a true Parisian experience in each detail of the macaron, a delectable taste and offering a gift-giving experience with a desirable packaging," says Chantal.

With a delicious product complimented by a fashion-forward travel box, Chantal Guillon soon became the perfect go-to gift in San Francisco, combining taste and beauty. Creating limited-edition flavors and gift boxes for every occasion.



The success of the independent small business is the result of a serial entrepreneur, Chantal Guillon, a Paris to SF expat who started her shop to create a space for fun and sweet tooth joy in the most innovative city in America. Chantal Guillon is the first specialty macaron store of San Francisco and is known as the best macaron of the Bay Area Nationwide since 2012 with its e-commerce website, recreating the in-store experience by offering individual assortments.

Chantal Guillon quickly understood the need for catering to tech companies with customized gifts for their brands. Due to popular demand, Chantal Guillon has catered for non-profits and tech companies inside and outside the Bay Area. Chantal Guillon utilizes local suppliers for all its main ingredients (Bay Area dairy, local eggs, and California-grown almonds). With her connection to the Parisian culinary scene, Chantal continuously sources the best particular ingredients around the world, such as Lavender from Provence, Rosewater from Persia, and Hazelnut from Italy.





