PROSECCO DOC CONSORTIUM Gears Up for “National Prosecco Week' With Close to 500 Retail Stores & Strategic Key Partners

The Prosecco DOC Consortium is pleased to invite you to celebrate 'National Prosecco Week' (NPW), which is returning for its third year from July 20-26, 2020 with many of Italy's most renowned Prosecco DOC producers.

This year's celebration of Prosecco DOC is poised to be the biggest nationwide celebration of Prosecco DOC yet and centers on a nationwide ecommerce and retail promotion, now with close to 500 participating retail stores. The campaign also includes a full digital media and marketing program, strategic media partnerships and influencer activations, such as Instagram Live tastings, virtual seminars, and e-commerce retail promotions. All NPW activities seek to educate media and consumers about Prosecco DOC and showcase its ability to be enjoyed in a variety of occasions and with a wide range of cuisines.

NPW's key partners in 2020 include Wine Enthusiast Magazine, SevenFifty, Wine.com, Vivino, 3x3 Insights and CityHive. Certified Sommelier and Wine Director at Gary's Wine & Marketplace Brooke Sabel will host two seminars for media and three of the wine industry's most prominent and prolific lifestyle wine writers and wine influencers: Sarah Tracey (@thelushlife.xyz) Jaclyn Misch (@jaclynmisch) Chelsie Petras (@chelloveswine,) will host Instagram Live sessions for all interested consumers who want to learn more about Prosecco DOC, the participating producer's wines and how to best taste, sip, host and enjoy.

Visit https://www.casaprosecco.com/national-prosecco-week/ for additional details and how to participate in National Prosecco Week and follow Prosecco DOC on Facebook (@proseccodocusa) and Instagram (@proseccodoc_usa).

About The Prosecco DOC Consortium:

Prosecco was granted the Controlled Designation of Origin status on July 17th, 2009, and the Prosecco DOC Consortium (Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco) was created on November 19th of the same year to coordinate and manage the Prosecco DOC. The organization unites the different groups of manufacturers-wineries, individual and associated vine-growers, still wine and sparkling wine producers-to ensure the designation continues to grow and that the production regulations are complied with.

About Prosecco DOC:

Prosecco DOC wines come in Spumante (sparkling), Frizzante (semi-sparkling) and Tranquillo (still) varieties. The wines are made from mainly the Glera grape, native to North East Italy for thousands of years, and can be combined with a maximum of 15% of the following grapes: Verdiso, Bianchetta Trevigiana, Perera, Glera lunga, Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Pinot Grigio and Pinot Nero. Prosecco Frizzante and Spumante varieties get their famous bubbles using the Secondary Fermentation production method, bottled under high pressure after fermentation in bulk tanks called autoclaves, as opposed to the traditional method, which bypasses the autoclaves and is used for other sparkling wine varieties. The end result is a brilliant straw yellow wine with fine, persistent perlage and aromas of white flowers, apple and pear. It is fresh and elegant on the palate with moderate alcoholic strength. For more information regarding Prosecco DOC, visit www.casaprosecco.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prosecco DOC Consortium

