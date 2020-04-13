OATH PIZZA Craft Pizza Care Packages and their Feeding America Donation

Oath Pizza, the pizza brand known for its feel-good pizzas made on an award-winning crust that is hand-stretched and grilled in avocado oil, just launched Craft Pizza Care Packages nationwide on April 10.



The socially-conscious and purpose-driven pizza brand is now offering five different Craft Pizza Care Packages that include their best selling craft pizzas prepared fresh, frozen and ready to cook, and popular desserts. Perfect for ordering-in or sending to loved ones (no matter where they live in the country!), Oath Pizza's new care packages offer ready-to-go meals and interactive make-at-home pizza activities for families of all sizes. Similar to their dine-in and takeaway menus, their new care packages also offer extensive options for dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan dietary preferences. For every care package sold, 10% of profits in April will be donated to Feeding America to support food banks helping communities impacted by COVID-19.



Details on the new packages, include:

Kiddo Care Package (starting at $65): This kid-friendly pack serves three and includes (3) Cutie Pie Cheese Pizzas, (2) Honduran Chocolate Brownies (GF) and (1) Chewy Marshmallow Bar (GF). (starting at $65): This kid-friendly pack serves three and includes (3) Cutie Pie Cheese Pizzas, (2) Honduran Chocolate Brownies (GF) and (1) Chewy Marshmallow Bar (GF).

Pizza Kit Care Package (starting at $80): This package serves 5-7 people and includes all the ingredients to build your own cheese and pepperoni pizzas, from pizza crusts to tomato sauce, artisanal pepperoni and more. (starting at $80): This package serves 5-7 people and includes all the ingredients to build your own cheese and pepperoni pizzas, from pizza crusts to tomato sauce, artisanal pepperoni and more.

Classic Care Package (starting at $85): This pack serves 4-6 people and includes four of Oath Pizza's best selling pizzas, (2) Chewy Marshmallow Bars (GF) and (2) Honduran Chocolate Brownies (GF). (starting at $85): This pack serves 4-6 people and includes four of Oath Pizza's best selling pizzas, (2) Chewy Marshmallow Bars (GF) and (2) Honduran Chocolate Brownies (GF).

Bestseller Care Package (starting at $100): Serving 6-8 people, this pack includes six of Oath Pizza's most popular pizzas, (3) Honduran Chocolate Brownies (GF) and (3) Chewy Marshmallow Bars (GF). (starting at $100): Serving 6-8 people, this pack includes six of Oath Pizza's most popular pizzas, (3) Honduran Chocolate Brownies (GF) and (3) Chewy Marshmallow Bars (GF).

Custom Care Package (starting at $110): This custom package serves 6-8 people with six pizzas of your choice, in addition to (3) Chewy Marshmallow Bars (GF) and (3) Honduran Chocolate Brownies (GF). (starting at $110): This custom package serves 6-8 people with six pizzas of your choice, in addition to (3) Chewy Marshmallow Bars (GF) and (3) Honduran Chocolate Brownies (GF).

Shipping nationwide within 3-6 business days, each care package also has the option to include a personalized card. Additional details on Oath Pizza's new Craft Pizza Care Packages can be found online.

ABOUT OATH PIZZA

Oath Pizza is a socially-conscious, purpose-driven company with a mission to inspire happiness in their teams and communities every day. They are known for their better-for-you personal craft pizzas that you can indulge in and still feel good about. Their award-winning crust is hand-stretched and grilled in avocado oil, topped with thoughtfully-sourced ingredients, and quick-cooked to delicious perfection. They also offer extensive options for dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan dietary preferences.



Oath Pizza started in 2015 in a seaside shop on Nantucket Island. Today, they have over 60 restaurant locations across the country and serve communities across the country through the nationwide distribution of their new Craft Pizza Care Packages. Learn more at oathpizza.com or on Instagram (@oathpizza.com).

For more information on Feeding America, please visit: https://www.feedingamerica.org/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Oath Pizza





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You