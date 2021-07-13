NYC Restaurant Week-Ready, Set, Reserve

Exciting times! NYC Restaurant Week begins on July 19 and runs through August 22 for a total of five weeks. That gives New Yorkers and guests of the city a lot of opportunities to visit their favorite eateries and discover new ones. There are hundreds of restaurants participating in the program throughout the five boroughs.

Entrees with one side will cost $21 for lunches and $39 for dinners. Signature experiences with three courses or more cost $125. Beverages, taxes, and tips are additional. Be sure to check with participating restaurants to find out when the specials are being offered. And many spots have take-out and delivery options.

Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy classic fare, international specialties, modern American cuisine and so much more at New York City's best restaurants.

For more information, to see the vast selection of restaurants, and to make your reservations, visit: https://www.nycgo.com/restaurant-week/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com