Mirus Promotions, Inc. Supports 7-Eleven Launch of Emerging Brands Test in LA Stores

Mirus Promotions, Inc., a boutique field marketing agency located in San Diego, is part of 7-Eleven's new emerging brands test, supporting the launch of almost 100 better-for-you food and beverage items in 125 Los Angeles-area stores. In-store tastings will be conducted to provide a positive, engaging force to raise both awareness and sales for this program's brands.



"It's an honor and a great opportunity to partner with 7-Eleven to introduce customers to their new healthier-for-you emerging brand and product offerings," said Mirus Promotions founder and CEO, Julie Seal-Gaustad. "Our passion is to help build brands and brand loyalty, so partnering with 7-Eleven to maintain their reputation as the innovator in the convenience marketplace, as well as supporting emerging brands and educating consumers about healthier options available in stores is an exciting opportunity for us!"



According to PRNewswire, the products of this program were hand-selected by 7-Eleven from 31 up-and-coming companies.



"When our emerging brands team created this unique product assortment in collaboration with our category managers, the goal was to give customers drinks and snacks that they might not expect to find at a 7-Eleven store," said 7-Eleven vice president of new business development, Chris Harkness. "Customers are demanding healthier options, and we know LA customers are leading the country in health and wellness trends, always willing to try the newest and most innovative products and services. In the past, 7-Eleven's LA stores have shown great success with food and beverages on the leading edge of these trends."



The selected snacks and beverages have a wide variety of healthy claims and certifications, including keto, paleo, vegan, organic, high-protein, low-glycemic, gluten-free, nutrient-dense, plant-based, and cold-pressed.



"Being the target consumer myself for this new better-for-you line of on-the-go snacks and beverages, I was immediately on board and wanted to be part of the launch and movement," said Seal-Gaustad. "I knew my internal team would love it and our ambassadors in Los Angeles would align really well with the goals of the program and be consumers themselves, too."



The products were installed in the 125 store locations as of May 11th and can be found on an end-aisle display and inside the open-air cold case. Activations, i.e. in-store samplings, are expected to commence mid-June and continue for about two months.



The goal of these activations, serviced through Mirus Promotions, is to actively engage consumers at vital points of contact within the stores to promote products through positive and educational experiences. In addition to immediate and direct sales, these samplings are intended to encourage ongoing, recurring sales lasting beyond the program duration by converting target consumers into brand loyalists.



"Having our trained brand ambassadors in stores to directly engage and educate 7-Eleven shoppers will be integral to the success and growth of the product sets and the brands," said Seal-Gaustad.



The emerging brands items that can be found within these stores include Brew Dr. Kombucha, ROAR Organic, Bobo's Oat Bars, Shroom Bars, Brain Juice, and Buff Bake, to name a few.



"We are eager to see how these brands perform on our shelves and look forward to hearing directly from customers about these new items in the assortment," Harkness said.



Mirus Promotions' internal team is gearing up for the upcoming activations with enthusiasm and anticipation for what's to come.





Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

More Hot Stories For You