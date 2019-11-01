Meet the Sommelier: Joe Radosevich-Certified Sommelier and Chief Technology Officer at Üllo

Joe Radosevich has been with Üllo, the first of its kind wine purifier to remove sulfites, since its 2015 Kickstarter launch and is the company's Chief Technology Officer. His development of Üllo's online sales channels and digital infrastructure brings Üllo to marketplaces worldwide.

Prior to joining Üllo, Joe earned his Master's degree in Chemical Engineering, became a licensed Patent Attorney, and lived in Paris for two years while finishing degrees in both French literature and biochemistry. Paris is also where he received his first major introduction to the wine world.

The countless facets of wine and the winemaking process fascinate Joe, which translates naturally into his professional and personal life. From discussions on the chemistry of Maillard reactions in post-disgorged champagne to reading about the geological history of wine regions, and, on occasion, figuring out what $9.99 grocery store chardonnay pairs with popcorn, Joe is always looking to learn, experiment, and share his knowledge.

Joe is still trying to figure out how to buy a vineyard in the south of France with his wife. He'll be sure to let you know when they do.

Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of interviewing Joe Radosevich about his career and Üllo.

What special personal qualities or talents have enhanced your career?

I've always valued learning from others and seeing things from multiple perspectives. My twin sister and I are the youngest of seven, which gave me years of watching my siblings experience life events a few years before I would. As a result, I'm a perpetual student-always learning, evaluating, and, hopefully, incorporating the successful practices that others have implemented. These traits have served me well in my study of wine because there's no shortage of people, with years more experience than I have, to learn from through conversation, publications, and-best of all-tastings!

I studied a diverse range of subjects in undergraduate and graduate school, which helped me cultivate multiple perspectives that I can adopt when approaching a subject. I've found that this not only benefits me but is often required in the world of wine. Understanding the fundamentals of organic chemistry is indispensable to understanding the science of wine. Simultaneously, wine can demand you approach it like a poet, especially if you are trying to convey something as subjective as what makes a particular wine delicious. (I do not consider myself a poet.)

Who have been some of your professional mentors or individuals that have inspired your work?

I turned twenty-one the same year that Gary Vaynerchuk started his VLOG, Wine Library TV. This was the same year I lived with a host family while studying abroad in Paris. I loved seeing Gary build his audience of 'Vayniacs' and be 100% unapologetically himself in his show. It was a complete break with my view of the wine world. However, my host family and host parents were the complete opposite. From them I learned that wine wasn't about points or screaming deals; wine was about the place it came from and the people that made it. This duality has always reminded me that can be an artisanal craft worthy of reverence but it can also be as simple as pop, pour, and enjoy.

I often revisit the writings of Gerald Asher and Terry Theise. Both of these authors can distill the essence of a wine or a place into their writing. I can lose track of time, reading their books straight through, or I can read one to two lines they wrote and meditate on it for hours.

Tell us a little about your travel experiences as a sommelier.

Some of my most enriching learning experiences and some of the best overall travel has been traveling for wine. While in Paris, I had ample opportunity to visit wine regions, including Piedmont, Porto, and nearly all of France. Visiting these locations as a working professional now would undoubtedly be a different experience, but these early trips solidified my passion for wine.

Recently, my wife and I have visited Washington state, California, from Napa down to Santa Barbara, and the Wachau Valley in Austria last year. I'm grateful that my wife enjoys coming with me because without her I would probably obsess over wine minutia nonstop. Traveling with my wife, who does not work in wine, reminds me to take a step back and simply enjoy what's in my glass from time to time.

Why do you find your career as a sommelier so rewarding?

Five years ago, our company, Üllo, was nothing more than an idea in our founders head. Seeing it grow from a Kickstarter success to being sold in retail stores worldwide has been an incredible reward. Getting to meet our customers, who are both passionate about wine and our product, is another reward that never gets old. I'm often in awe of our customers, who, after enjoying our product, reach out to us and ask if they can help spread the word or build our brand following. Moments like these from customers across the globe are rewards that keep you going when you might not have the energy.

What is one of your favorite meals and what wine would you select for it?

I haven't met a duck preparation that I haven't liked. If it's a simple pan-cooked duck breast, almost any Pinot Noir will do, preference for Pommard/red burgundy with a little bit of age. Cru Beaujolais is also great, especially if there is a fruit sauce or you don't want to shell out for red burgundy.

When I need a break from red wine, duck à l'orange with Alsatian Pinot Gris or Alsatian Gewurztraminer, if it's a sweeter preparation, makes a great pairing as well.

Tell us a little more about Üllo.

Üllo and its eponymous product is the revolutionary wine purifier that can selectively remove sulfites from wine. Our mission has been to help people enjoy wine without added sulfite preservatives and the natural sulfites produced by yeast. Our Selective Sulfite Capture Technology works with all still wines for anyone, whether they are allergic, sensitive, or couldn't care less about sulfites. In addition to taking our product global, Üllo is about enjoying wine the way you want it. If you enjoy your artisanal biodynamic natural wines, we love that. And, if you enjoy your sulfite laden industrial wine, we love that too, and we have a product for you as well!

For more information, please visit the company's web site at https://ullowine.com/.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Joe Radosevich and Üllo Wine Purifier





