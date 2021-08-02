Meet Chef Denevin of THE OSPREY at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

Broadwayworld recently visited The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge where we had the pleasure of meeting Chef de Cuisine, Denevin Miranda. We know our readers will be pleased to know more about the restaurant and Chef Miranda's career.

The Osprey Restaurant boasts market-driven American comfort food, highlighting local seasonal ingredients. Guests can enjoy delicious farm-to-table options and craft cocktails in a bright and airy atmosphere, incorporating lush greenery and wall to wall glass doors to create an indoor-outdoor garden experience. Just steps from the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge, The Osprey is the perfect spot for both locals and hotel guests to enjoy market-driven fare and specialty craft cocktails.

Chef Denevin Miranda's love for food started at an early age in Long Island, New York, where he was inspired by his Grandmother's love and respect for quality and traditional Filipino cooking. Following his passion, he received his Associate in Science degree for Culinary Arts and Chef Training from Johnson & Wales University.

Miranda began his culinary career working as a line cook under acclaimed Chef Clay Conley at Miami's only 5-diamond restaurant, Azul, located in the Mandarin Oriental. Miranda obtained his first leadership role as Junior Sous Chef in 2008 while working closely with Executive Chef Jonathan Wright at The Restaurant in the Setai Hotel. He was then promoted to Chef de Cuisine in 2013. After spending six years at The Restaurant, Miranda went on to achieve Chef de Cuisine's role at the Carillon Wellness Resort, where he mastered cooking health-centric food while using sustainable, organic, non-processed ingredients. In 2016, Miranda joined sbe Entertainment Group as Executive Chef of Openings and Special Projects.

In May 2019, Miranda joined 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge as the Chef de Cuisine of Restaurants and Bars. As part of the socially and environmentally conscious lifestyle 1 Hotel brand, Miranda oversees all menu creation, kitchen staff management, meal preparation for The Osprey, Harriet's Rooftop & Lounge, and Neighbors Café. As an extension of the hotel's nature-driven inspiration, Miranda ensures eateries uphold their reputation of using fresh and seasonal ingredients from local Brooklyn vendors and purveyors. Utilizing his sustainable cooking experience, Miranda created a new farm-to-table, contemporary American menu for The Osprey that celebrates the cultural diversity of NYC. Just steps from the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge, Miranda contributes to the perfect spot for both locals and hotel guests to enjoy market-driven fare and specialty craft cocktails.

Miranda recently won the title of Chopped Champion on Food Network's "Chopped", where he competed in the episode, "Meat Fight: Pork!". Miranda has also firmly established himself within the culinary industry by participating in multiple Food and Wine Festivals and has been featured in the outlets such as Forbes, Eater and The Miami Herald.

Chef Denevin answered our questions and contributed fascinating insights about his background, the culinary arts, and The Osprey.

When did you first realize that you were destined to be a chef?

My love of food and cooking began as a child, at my home in Long Island NY, sitting on a stool in the kitchen watching my grandmother prepare loving meals for my family using the fresh vegetables she grew in our own backyard. Filipinos are big on hospitality, and it was common in my household to host relatives, family friends and neighbors over for dinner, and there was never a shortage of food. Watching how much passion went into the preparation of the feast plus all the joy the food brought to our guests really resonated with me and as I got older, I knew that was something special

Are there any particular people who have influenced your career?

My grandmother, Liberata, clearly played a huge role in my love for cooking, she helped me appreciate and respect tradition. Then as a young cook, I was fortunate to work with some great and talented chefs that have acted as mentors along my career path. Now I seek to continue to collaborate with other chefs and of course my own team because I believe there is always opportunity to learn and expand your mind which comes from actively broadening your circle.

What piece of advice can you give someone aspiring to work in the profession?

My advice would be to be prepared to put in the work. In this industry you start form the bottom which many times means the dish pit, and to get recognized, you must work hard, be diligent and focused. As you climb up the ladder, never forget that there will always be room to learn and grow and stay humble. Restaurant kitchens are hot, the shifts are long, you're standing on your feet all day and it can be very demanding. But if you are truly passionate about cooking and you are doing what you love everyday, all those challenges seem insignificant in the end.

The Osprey is a very special restaurant. Tell us a little about the philosophy behind the cuisine.

Our philosophy here at The Osprey is putting the ingredients first. We focus on fresh, locally sourced, seasonal ingredients and our thought process for new dishes is how we can elevate the ingredients and showcase their natural beauty and flavor.

What inspires your very original and tantalizing menu?

I was born and raised in New York, and my perspective on American cuisine has been through the lens of this widely diverse city. So, my approach to the menu at The Osprey is to offer a journey through our neighborhood with influence from all the cultures that make Brooklyn and New York so unique and special.

We'd love to know one of your favorite meals and what you would pair with it.

One of my favorite meals was at a night market in Thailand and trying all the delicious local street food from each stall we encountered. My husband and I literally had our arms full of all these little delectables, and once we found a spot to picnic, we had an amazing time just savoring every morsel. While we were really enjoying the local beer, a refreshing dry white wine like Sancerre would have really elevated the experience and complimented the bold flavors, as I'm more of a wine drinker in general.

Tell us about the team that is working to make The Osprey a dining destination.

I cannot begin to show enough appreciation for my team, many of which helped us get through the devastating pandemic last year. Fortunately, this year we have seen the return to normal thanks to vaccinations and our resilient city, the team has been focused getting our restaurant back on track by offering stellar service, and carefully crafted dishes to ensure our guest have the best and most memorable of experiences.

What would you like guests to know about dining at The Osprey?

I would like our guests to know our mission, which is to be sustainability driven to help preserve the environment. We strive to be a platform for change in the food industry and demonstrate that you can implement initiatives that help reduce our impact on the World without compromising on service and business goals. Our strong relationships with our partners, vendors, farmers, and community help ensure we obtain the best for our guests while maintaining our dedication to sustainability and the ecosystem. For instance, our D'Artagnan Green Circle chickens come from a small coop of Amish farmers in Pennsylvania where the heritage bird is pasture raised, organically, free from antibiotics and hormones, and then processed nearby in New Jersey and delivered directly to our restaurant ensuring a minimal carbon footprint. We also have removed beef from our menus because we understand the US cattle industry contributes more carbon emissions to atmosphere than all the cars in this country. Instead, we offer red meat alternatives like bison and ostrich that have less of a negative impact on the environment. Let's all be stewards of a better future for everyone but continue to make the experience enjoyable.

The Osprey is located at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 60 Furman Street, Brooklyn, New York 11201. For menus, hours of operation and more information, visit https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/osprey or call 347.696.2505. Follow them on Instagram @theospreybk.