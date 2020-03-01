Marinas Menu & Lifestyle: WDW-A Great Experience for our Adult Family

A Walt Disney World (WDW) vacation takes on a whole new feeling when you visit the theme park in Orlando with adult children and you are in your 60's. Gone are the days of accompanying kids on thrill rides. There's no need to stay together all day. We can meet up for lunch in Epcot or for the fireworks display at night in Magic Kingdom. The choices we made on our recent the trip were fun, refreshing and started a whole new chapter of great memories for our family. Now that all of our children are grown and living on their own, a trip to WDW was one of the best we ever had and we all can't wait to go back.

My husband and I enjoyed a one-day Park Hopper ticket that allowed us to get to each of the parks for a few hours. Our adult children took advantage of the two-day Park Hopper that gave them more time to visit WDW's top attractions. There are many ticketing options that can be tailored to a family's planning and preferences. Visiting the parks for multiple days can also allow for a considerable savings.

MyDisneyExperience online and on your mobile device is a must. It's incredibly easy to use and It allows you to check out all that's going on at WDW, make plans, and use Fast Pass efficiently to skip the lines.

Our packing list for adults was quite different than when we visited with youngsters. Because we planned to spend morning till night in the parks, collapsible water bottles and few healthy between meal snacks kept us powered up all day. Top-notch sun protection was a must. We chose Sun Bum products that are both good for the skin and allowed for maximum production. Some of our faves that were easy to bring along were the Original Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30; Mineral SPF Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30; and the SPF 30 Lip Balm.

So, what are some of the attractions that work for 60-somethings at WDW without the thrill rides? Animal Kingdom proves to be a great place to stroll, learn about exotic species, and take in the cultural themes. We were wowed by one of the most recent attractions there, "Pandora, World of Avatar." It is visually stunning and a perfect place for photo opps.

Star Wars fans can now indulge their imaginations in "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disney's Hollywood Studios. And while you're at the Studios, its fun to take in a few shows such as "Beauty and the Beast-Live on Stage" and "Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular."

Magic Kingdom has the allure that we once enjoyed with our young children and just being there brought back a flood of great memories. We had a fun spin on the teacups at "Mad Tea Party." The boat ride through "It's a Small World" was as fascinating as ever. We made Magic Kingdom our last stop, to view the exciting "Move it." character parade. And our entire family gathered to see "Once Upon a Time," the fascinating nighttime show that brings Cinderella's Castle to life with Disney scene projections and an elaborate firework display.

Of course, meal choices at WDW are endless. There's something to tantalize your taste buds around every corner. Do a grab-and-go or plan to sit down and relax over a full, satisfying meal. From themed eateries to culinary gems, there are options for all tastes and styles.

It doesn't matter how young or old you are. "Happily Every After" moments are all yours at Walt Disney World. For complete travel information, please visit: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/.

