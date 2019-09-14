Marinas Menu & Lifestyle: GRYPHON HOME and Breakfast in Bed

FOOD & WINE
Sep. 14, 2019  
Everyone knows that a good nights sleep is as important as a nutritious diet and exercise to be at your best. And what could be better than waking up to breakfast in bed?

Gryphon Home is a linen company that makes lingering in bed and spending some extra time relaxing enjoyable. Their bedding is so comfortable that it's easy to catch a few extra zzzz's and wake up craving a delicious morning meal.

We got to know Gryphon better at a recent gift showcase that featured an array of top home and culinary products. Talked about as one of the top-rated bed sheets made of 100% cotton by Good Housekeeping, Gryphon is the creator of stylish, uber comfortable, affordable sheets, shams and duvets. Gryphon is backed by the 200-year-old heritage of its parent company, WestPoint Home.

Get your serving tray ready and check out some of our ideas for a luxurious morning of breakfast in bed with Gryphon Home.

-Prep in advance your favorite style of quiche. Serve it with a berry salad, and top off it off with a mimosa.

-Baked goods take over this meal with cranberry orange scones, butter croissants with honey, and English breakfast tea.

-Start scrambling those eggs for a traditional breakfast of eggs, bacon, whole wheat toast with butter, and a hot cup of your favorite coffee blend.

-Keep it light and fruity with vanilla bean yogurt topped with almond and cranberry granola, sliced apples with cinnamon, and a chilled glass of grapefruit juice.

-If you're not a big breakfast fan, go with a fave. Make a grilled cheese sandwich with your artisanal cheeses between two slices of buttered brioche. Serve with a salad of greens topped with a light dressing and don't forget to mix up a Bloody Mary.

For more information on Gryhpon Home's linen line, please visit https://www.gryphonhome.com/.

