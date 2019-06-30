MUELOLIVA OLIVE OIL Celebrates at Sousa House in the West Village

Mueloliva, the award-winning international olive oil company founded in 1942 by Mateo Muela Velasco, recently welcomed more than 75 guests and tastemakers to sample "Venta del Barón" at the stunning Sousa House in the West Village.

Throughout the evening attendees enjoyed a premier olive oil tasting, learning how to differentiate the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oil can possess. Hors d'oeuvres from Chef KPE were served with selections such as green tomato and olive oil whip gazpacho, jamón ibérico croquettes with Comté cheese, sliders with Manchego and chipotle glaze and liquid nitrogen olive oil ice-cream with olive oil powder. While guests sipped on the signature green apple cotton candy cava cocktail, they were treated to music by Spanish band PaperPlane.

At the end of the night, all guests received a goodie bag featuring their own personal bottle of the award-winning olive oil to try at home and craft their own olive oil recipes.

The event was produced by Man-Laï Event Planning & Creative Marketing. For more information please visit her website www.man-lai.com/eng/.

ABOUT MUELOLIVA:

Mueloliva, which was founded in 1942 by Mateo Muela Velasco, is an award-winning international olive oil company located in the Subbética region of Córdoba. Most recently they received first prize for the fourth year in a row for "Venta del Barón" as the premier extra virgin olive oil worldwide at the Mario Solinas Quality Award Competition presented by The International Olive Council (IOC) in 2019. Venta del Barón was also recognized by The Ministry of Agriculture for four years for the best virgin olive oil in Spain in the category of fruity, bitter, green oils. Further, they obtained the first place in the World's Best Olive Oil ranking three times in the last five years.

In 2010 the family-owned business started building new facilities based on environmentally sustainable criteria and procedures. Through these facilities Venta del Barón has now been positioned among the eight best EVOO in the world with more than 100 accolades in 16 different countries.

The multi award-winning, Venta del Barón has its roots in Priego de Córdoba and in the fertile lands of the Subbética region of Córdoba, where the privileged microclimate produces the most prestigious olive oils in the world.

For more information on Mueloliva and its exceptional products please visit their website www.mueloliva.es.

Editor's Note: Broadwayworld.com had the pleasure of attending the outstanding Mueloliva event at Sousa House in the West Village. We were extremely impressed with the quality and versatility of the company's fine olive oil.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mueloliva Olive Oil and Marina Kennedy





