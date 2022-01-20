MONACO COCKTAILS to End Your Dry January

As the end of Dry January draws nears and consumers become eager to treat themselves to a celebratory cocktail, Monaco Cocktails is perfect to help satisfy that craving. This is a great time to stock them for your winter fun and upcoming celebrations.

Monaco Cocktails is a line of ready-to-drink, gluten- and malt-free premium spirit canned cocktails with 2 shots in every can and 9% ABV, boasting two delicious lineups of flavors to choose from.

-Monaco Cocktails: Monaco's base cocktail line offers diverse flavors featuring a variety of liquors including Vodka, Tequila and Cognac. You can choose from nine different flavors including Sun Crush, Citrus Rush, Tropic Rush, Blue Crush, Lime Crush, Cranberry, Black Raspberry, Mango Peach and Purple Crush

-Monaco Craft Cocktails: An extension of the base line, the craft cocktails provide a unique craft and artisan cocktail experience. If you don't feel like dealing with cleanup or leaving your home to enjoy a cocktail, you can sip on Monaco's Kentucky Mule, Moscow Mule or Mai Tai from the comfort of your own home!

-Availability: Monaco Cocktails retail for $2.50-$2.99 per 12oz can or $9.99 per 4-pack and are available on Drizly, as well as at liquor, grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Monaco Cocktails