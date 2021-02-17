MIFUNE New York Opens Outdoor Patio & Launches New Menu

MIFUNE New York, the Michelin-recognized Japanese restaurant that focuses on modern Washoku cuisine, has officially opened for al fresco dining and launched a new Bistro Patio menu. The menu has been created by the restaurant's talented Executive Chef tag team Yuu Shimano (Guy Savoy's eponymous three Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris) and Tomohiro Urata (three Michelin-starred La Maison Troisgros in Roanne) and will spotlight their signature style using French techniques to inspire guests this season. The lovely outdoor patio, which is set in the front of the restaurant features 32 seats and canopies, perfect for rain or shine.

While the menu changes daily, the curated menu begins with dishes such as the Black Angus Beef Tataki, served with a ponzu sesame sauce and Octopus Frites, served under a green bean salad tossed in a Japanese onion dressing and a roasted red pepper-yuzu kosho sauce. The Vichyssoise is a chilled potato cream soup that is topped with a duck consommé gelée, served with potato crisps and adorned with caviar. House Smoked Trout is a neighborhood favorite and this rendition is served with a Gribiche sauce, an emulsified mixture of hard-boiled eggs and mustard.

Main courses featured in the past have included the Squid Ink Seafood Bouillabaisse Rice, which is topped with a medley of vegetables and seafood such as shrimp, octopus and clams, and speckled with dollops of creamy lobster aioli. Whiting Tempura is the perfect summer fish dish and served with sauce vierge, made with olive oil, lemon juice, chopped tomatoes and chopped herbs. For steak lovers, the Black Angus Skirt Steak is cooked to perfection and lightly dressed in a Béarnaise sauce with pomme frites maison.

Finish the meal with one of Chef Urata's rotating dessert creations.

The menu pairs flawlessly with mixologist Shingo Gokan's (the winner of the 2017 Tales of the Cocktail International Bartender of the Year Award) signature cocktails, which are all cleverly named after Torisho Mifune movies. Options include Stray Dog (gin, Skinos Mastiha liqueur, cucumber, pineapple and lemongrass) and Oharu (Lychee-cello, Dassai 45 Nigori Sake, Grapefruit and Orange Blossom). They also offer a selection of draft beers, wines and sakes.

MIFUNE Happy Hour is available from 4pm-6pm Tuesday-Saturday and features Shingo Gokan's signature cocktails for $10 each.

The restaurant also offers delivery and takeout for those looking to dine at home with their patio menu and a special Friday Only menu that is available through their website or on Seated with options including an 18-Course Tasting Menu, which serves 2 or 3 people for $120 and a Six Piece Seared Miyazaki Wagyu A5 Rank Sushi with Uni for $60. They even offer a Miyazaki Wagyu A5 Rank Ribeye Steak Raw for guests who want to flex their cooking muscles at home.

MIFUNE New York has been showcased at New York Magazine's New York Taste, the New York City Food & Wine Festival and the LUCKYRICE FEAST.

MIFUNE New York is located at 245 East 44th St. New York, NY 10017 between 2nd and 3rd Avenue.Phone: 212-986-2800. Website: www.mifune-restaurant.com Instagram: @mifunenewyork Hours of operation: Dinner: Tuesday-Saturday 5pm-10pm/ Happy Hour: Tuesday-Saturday 4pm-6pm.

Photo Credit: Ben Hon @stuffbeneats