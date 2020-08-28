METUCHEN, NJ â€“ A Great Variety of Cuisine in a Town Full of Charm

METUCHEN, NJ

Metuchen, New Jersey has a fabulous variety of cuisine that shouldn't be missed. The charming suburban enclave has an attractive downtown that is just steps from their NJ Transit train station. Guests of Metuchen will also find that there is plenty of convenient parking available. Many of the town's restaurants are offering al fresco dining, and many more have take out and local delivery options. We like that a portion of New Street has been closed to traffic from Fridays at 4:00 pm to Sunday at midnight. This allows multiple restaurants to expand the outside seating capacity.

There are different food styles happening all over Metuchen. Indulge and relish international cuisine that includes Italian, Mexican, Greek, Thai, and French. There are also modern American restaurants, casual spots and grab and go eateries. Now with so many people doing take-out, Metuchen has designated specific parking spots for curbside delivery. This allows patrons to have the convenience of having food brought out to their cars so they can enjoy a meal at home.

Metuchen also features events that make your visits even more special. Every Saturday night, there is live instrumental music in the heart of the downtown at the intersection of New Street and Main Street. Here's something to look forward to! On September 2 and October 7 they will have "Cruise Nights," where classic cars line the streets the night and a local radio station broadcasts live. These are ideal opportunities to bring out the whole family.

Theatre buffs will be pleased to know that borough has officially purchased the iconic circa 1928 Forum Theater at 314 Main Street. The beautiful building is the centerpiece of the planned Metuchen Arts District. The purchase was made thanks to the Middlesex County Freeholders with grant funds from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.

Stay tuned to Broadwayworld.com in the coming weeks. We will be highlighting some of the restaurants that we have had the opportunity to visit and enjoy.

For more information on the business community and special events in Metuchen New Jersey, please visit their Chamber of Commerce web site at https://metuchenareachamber.com/.

Photo Credit: Forum Theater courtesy of Metuchen Chamber of Commerce; Al Fresco dining by Marina Kennedy

