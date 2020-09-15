MANISCHEWITZ & KOSHER.COM Partner to Present New Family Menus for the High Holidays

MANISCHEWITZ & KOSHER.COM

The folks at KAYCO and kosher.com are longtime fans of healthy, multicultural meals that are as easy to make as they are delicious. And when the High Holidays approach, we're always inspired to find some fabulous, family-friendly new dishes for an unforgettable Rosh Hashanah table.

Here are some intriguing options for welcoming the New Year - 5781 on the Jewish calendar. Some are classics with an updated spin; others will take you to surprising gastronomic heights. Super easy and right on trend, these are just some of our current favorites from the extensive Rosh Hashanah recipe collection at kosher.com, the online authority for all things kosher.

And if you plan to try these recipes out, you'll want to make sure that everything you need is on hand. Read on for a list of kitchen essentials courtesy of KAYCO, America's leading distributor and manufacturer of kosher foods.

(Note: if you're a guest at someone's table, don't forget the hostess gift. KAYCO's got you covered with new products like Tuscanini sodas in elegant glass serving bottles or Prigat clear juices, a healthier alternative to sugary drinks. Of course, there's always a place of honor for traditional foods from Manischewitz!)

Entrees

Apples and Honey Mustard Chicken, from the popular Peas, Love & Carrots cookbook, captures the essence of Rosh Hashanah on a platter. The honey-mustard sauce is a beautiful companion for the chicken, which is baked with apples and finished with a crunchy Panko topping.

Pomegranate Braised Beef, another highlight from Peas, Love & Carrots, puts a sweet-tart spin on a holiday classic. Deglazed with hard apple cider, the meat cooks in a flavorful sauce starring pomegranate syrup to ensure a sweet new year.

Make an exotic salmon recipe with Danielle Renov's show-stopping Tahini and Tamarind Glazed Salmon with Kadaif Topping, (Peas, Love & Carrots) finished with fresh pomegranate seeds. A nest of ultra-thin kadaif noodles (think baklava) tops it all off for a crispy, golden crunch.

Fish

Citrus Teryaki Salmon is a great entrée for non-meat eaters and a wonderful alternative to the classic gefilte fish appetizer. Best of all, it couldn't be easier to make (Kosher.com).

Soups

Soymilk is the secret to a parve Creamy Carrot Soup that will bring a rich, healthful, and colorful splash to the holiday table.

Anyone from the American south knows black-eyed peas, but did you know Jewish tradition says that eating them on Rosh Hashanah can increase your good luck in the New Year? Sausage, Black-Eyed Pea and Swiss Chard Soup is a hearty way to ensure good fortune and eat your greens at the same time.

Sides

Pastrami Leek Galette? Yes, you read that right. Leeks are another traditional symbolic food for Rosh Hashanah. Sautéing pastrami with mushrooms and leeks cooks the veggies down to their caramelized essence. The savory, thyme-scented filling bakes right inside the dough for an elegant presentation.

This Ashkenazic Roasted Tzimmes keeps it traditional, simple, and light. In this updated version, a bit of ginger adds a subtle, warm kick while fresh mint offers an herbaceous finish.

Desserts

Thanks to a few shortcuts, nobody has to know how easy it is to make these unique and oh-so-decadent desserts. Caramel Apple Halva Babka bakes up on frozen challah dough, while Apple Bourekas with Silan-Sesame Drizzle calls for frozen puff pastry squares and apple pie filling.

More Rosh Hashana Recipes: https://www.kosher.com/recipes/rosh-hashanah

KAYCO'S HIGH HOLIDAYS CHECKLIST

Fresh

Brisket

Chicken

Salmon

Sausage

Apples

Pomegranates

Carrots

Leeks

Pastrami

Mushrooms

Frozen

Kadaif (ultra-thin noodles)

Kineret Frozen Challah Dough

Puff Pastry Squares

Heaven and Earth Riced Cauliflower

Gefen Frozen Garlic

Gefen Frozen Ginger

Pantry

Zeta Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Haddar Tahini by Baracke

Gefen Apple Pie Filling

Galilee Organic Silan (date syrup)

Manischewitz Beef Broth

Gefen Honey

Raisins

Tamarind Concentrate

Pomegranate Syrup

Jeff Nathan's Panko Crumbs

Gefen Unflavored Soymilk

Hard Apple Cider (such as Appleation)

Black-Eyed Peas

*Excerpted from Peas Love and Carrots by Danielle Renov. Copyright 2020 by ArtScroll Mesorah Publications, photos by Moshe Wulliger. Reproduced with permission of the copyright holder. All rights reserved.

KAYCO/Manischewitz

Kayco is one of the largest producers and distributors of kosher foods and beverages. The NJ based company acquired the iconic Manischewitz brand in 2019.

Kosher.com offers a complete resource of kosher recipes, videos, lifestyle tips, holiday menus and more, with new content added weekly.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Kayco, Manischewitz and Kosher.com

