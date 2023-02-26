MALAI Debuts New Flavors

This March, Malai is launching new flavors in honor of Holi and their 4-year anniversary. Malai, founded by Pooja Bavishi, first launched in March 2019. The new flavors will be available in the Brooklyn scoop shop during the month of March, and via nationwide shipping on Goldbelly.

Holi Sweet Milk - to celebrate springtime and the colors celebrated with at Holi, Malai is launching a fun colorful version of their classic Sweet Milk flavor in partnership with Supernatural Kitchen. Using their four plant-based colors (yellow, orange, red and purple), Holi Sweet Milk is swirly and colorful.

Thandai - Malai brings back the Thandai ice cream flavor every year in celebration of Holi. Thandai is a spiced drink that is served during the holiday. Pooja's family's version is made with almonds, fennel seeds, cardamom, black pepper and saffron. Malai turns this exact spice blend into a rich and flavorful ice cream.

**Only available in-store - Malai will offer an exclusive Thandai Shortbread - saffron shortbread topped with Thandai spices, glazed, and decorated with rose petals - available in-store only during the month of March.

Shahi Toast (**anniversary flavor)- in celebration of Malai's anniversary, and just in time for Holi, this flavor is inspired by the decadent Indian dessert Shahi Tukda, a rich Mughlai dessert made with ghee-fried bread slices soaked in rose cardamom sugar syrup, topped with fragrant, creamy rabdi (sweetened, thickened milk) and garnished with nuts. The Shahi Toast Malai flavor will be a rich saffron-spiced ice cream with toasty, caramelized bread pieces with just a hint of cardamom studded throughout.

**Shahi Toast will be available on Goldbelly in a pack with all previous anniversary flavors including Sweet Roti & Ghee, Confetti Sweet Milk, Black Forest, and Saffron Pistachio

ABOUT MALAI

Malai is a South Asian artisanal ice cream company founded in 2015 by Pooja Bavishi. Malai pays homage to the nostalgic and aromatic South Asian flavors and spices that were ever-present in Pooja's childhood as a first generation Indian-American, resulting in unexpected twists on classic ice cream flavors such as Masala Chai, Rose with Cinnamon Roasted Almonds, and Orange Fennel, to name a few. Malai produces an eggless ice cream, resulting in a purer, more robust flavor, combined with a light and creamy texture. Malai's ice cream is available at their Brooklyn store [268 Smith Street at Degraw Street], for nationwide shipping via Goldbelly, and in grocery stores including Whole Foods, Westside Market, and more.

ABOUT POOJA BAVISHI, CEO AND FOUNDER OF MALAI

Pooja Bavishi is the Founder and CEO of Malai, an artisanal ice cream company with flavors inspired by nostalgic, aromatic spices and South Asian ingredients, based in Brooklyn, New York. Pooja founded Malai when she discovered that the same spices of her childhood - such as ginger, rose petals, saffron, and cardamom - could be used to robustly flavor ice creams in a way that she had never tasted before. Since she was a young girl, desserts have been a main source of joy in Pooja's life. She had always wanted to be in the business of delivering happiness, which led to the creation of Malai in 2015, following Pooja's graduation from NYU Stern School of Business. Pooja is incredibly hands-on in the everyday of Malai's business, including the creation of all ice cream flavors, managing the brick-and-mortar scoop shop in Brooklyn, and expanding Malai's reach through nationwide shipping in both grocery stores and on Goldbelly. She has claimed the title of "champion" after winning a battle on Food Network's Chopped Sweets in March of 2020, holds a B.A. from UNC-Chapel Hill, an M.S. from the London School of Economics, and an M.B.A. from NYU. She is a 2018 Tory Burch Foundation Fellow and was named one of Inc. Magazine Female Founders 100 in October of 2020.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Malai and Pooja Bavishi