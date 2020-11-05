MAKIMAKI Introduces Shabu-Shabu at their 6th Avenue Location

MAKIMAKI Introduces Shabu-Shabu

MakiMaki will introduce Shabu-Shabu, an interactive, Japanese-style hot pot, to its 6th Avenue location (1369 6th Ave) for the first time. The warming, steamy dish is ideal for cozying up outside at MakiMaki's socially-distanced patio throughout the colder months.

Guests at MakiMaki will be able to reserve seating ahead of time to enjoy the new dish (each pot serves 2), and personal burners at the outdoor tables will allow guests to safely cook their own ingredients via their own personal outdoor fire.

Diners can select from premium protein options, including:

-Thinly-sliced A-5 Wagyu Strip Loin from Miyazaki ($65 per person)

-Santa Carota USDA Prime Ribeye ($35 per person)

-Hybrid of Miyazaki + Santa Carota Steak ($50 per person)

-Vegetarian Seasonal Vegetables ($25 per person)



Each shabu-shabu comes with plenty of extras (+ the opportunity to add on!), such as:

-Seasonal vegetables, including carrots, kale, mushrooms (enoki, shimeji, shiitake, and king oyster), chrysanthemum and Hakusai (Napa cabbage)

-Firm tofu and glass noodles

-A base of steamy, fragrant, broth to cook the ingredients in

-Ponzu sauce, grated daikon, and thinly sliced scallion to season the meat and vegetables

-To finish the evening with dessert, mochi ice cream from Mochidoki

About MakiMaki

MakiMaki is an innovative, fast-casual sushi bar that combines high-tech automation with quality, Japanese-imported ingredients, serving affordable, made-to-order maki rolls and hand rolls worthy of a high-end dining experience. With two bustling Midtown Manhattan locations, MakiMaki is modernizing the New York sushi landscape with an emphasis on accessibility and authenticity. Visit:

Founder Kevin Takarada opened MakiMaki's first shop (Central Park South) in 2017, after realizing that Midtown - where he built an accomplished career in engineering and finance - was missing an affordable and speedy option for quality sushi rolls. The shop immediately grew a loyal following, and Kevin launched the brand's second location (Grand Central) in 2019. As the son of a Miami restaurateur who opened many concepts including the legendary Toni's - the first sushi bar in South Beach that is still a favorite today - Kevin grew up with hospitality in his genes. With MakiMaki, he merges his restaurant industry roots with his mechanical engineering expertise to bring premium sushi made with state-of-the-art robotics - pioneering a delicious and convenient new fast-casual model. Visit: http://www.makimaki.nyc/.

Photo Credit: Rachel Vanni

