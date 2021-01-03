LONG ISLAND RESTAURANTS-Three Choices

Long Island continues to be a dining destination during the winter months with restaurants that offer indoor dining and fine menus. Check out Oniro Taverna, Prime 1024, and Limani Roslyn.

Oniro Taverna is the authentic Greek restaurant that has been a favorite in the Long Island community. Their a la carte menu recently received some additions, including Sesame Feta drizzled with honey, raspberry syrup, and apricot preserve, as well as the Seafood Moussaka Cast Iron with shrimp, scallops, mussels, and bechamel on a bed of zucchini and eggplant. For dessert guests can choose from options including the Baklava and ONIRO Cheesecake, and dishes can be paired with a number of select cocktails and wines. Also new to the menu is the Dinner Prix-Fixe where guests can choose from select items for a first course, second course, and dessert for $34. Oniro Taverna offers indoor and heated outdoor seating. Reservations can be made through OpenTable and delivery is available directly through their site, as well as DoorDash and GrubHub.

Prime 1024, the Italian Steakhouse in Roslyn, features top-grade steaks and chops with options like the 10 oz. Filet Mignon and the 16 oz. New York Sirloin. Additionally, they offer Tuna Tartare with yellowfin tuna, shallots and jalapeno; Octopus, perfectly grilled and piled with peppers, onions and capers; and Maccaroni with broccoli rabe, sausage and homemade broccoli rabe pesto. For dessert, guests can opt for the Tiramisu or Salted Caramel Cheesecake. Pair any of the dishes with one of their signature cocktails or curated wine list. They offer indoor and heated outdoor cabana-style dining. Reservations can be made on OpenTable and delivery is available through DoorDash.

Limani Roslyn is the Greek-Mediterranean restaurant in Roslyn. The menu features Tunisian Octopus, grilled and dressed with virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar; Branzino, which is encased in salt and served tableside. (This dish needs to be ordered ahead of time); Lamb Chops from Colorado served with cauliflower and broccoli; and the Greek Meze featuring four spreads including Tzatziki, Tarama, Ktipiti and Skordalia. Fordessert guests can opt for Baklava with with layers of phyllo, almonds, walnuts, cinnamon and pistachio cream, drizzled in honey syrup. Finish off the evening with a cocktail like the Persephone made with belvedere vodka, triple sec, pomegranate juice, freshly muddled raspberries and limes. They offer indoor dining and outdoor dining with two tents that are equipped with heaters, and reservations can be made through Opentable. The restaurant also delivers through DoorDash.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Restaurants