LES VINS GEORGES DUBOEUF and the Pride of Beaujolais

Broadwayworld recently had a virtual visit and wine tasting with Romain Teyteau, the Export Director for Les Vins Georges Duboeuf. He gave us fascinating insights about five wines from the Beaujolais region. Several years ago, we had the pleasure of traveling to Beaujolais, meeting the charming Duboeuf family, and visiting domains and chateaux in the region.

Here's a little background for our readers about Les Vins Georges Duboeuf. Over four centuries ago, the Duboeuf family was producing wine in the Mâconnais region. Georges was a just youth when his uncle and brother passed down their passion for wine and secrets of production. Young and full of energy, Georges set off with the family-grown wines strapped to his bicycle, meeting top restaurateurs including Paul Blanc, Paul Bocuse, and the Haberlin brothers. The distinguished Beaujolais wines found their place naturally in prestigious establishments. In response to this growing success, Georges started bottling wine and developing relations with other regional winemakers. This allowed him to offer wines that reflected the great diversity of the surrounding vineyards.

Georges created a group of producers, "L'Écrin Mâconnais Beaujolais," that represented more than forty winemakers from all appellations of the region. This was the start of an adventure that has given a new face to the trade business, and brought the business closer to the winemakers.

(Photo: Franck and Georges Duboeuf)

Georges, well known for his dynamism, created Les Vins Georges Duboeuf in September of 1964. This date also marks the start of his wine merchant business. George revolutionized the practices of the times by applying his ancestors' traditional methods such as respect for the terroir, work of the winemaker, rigorous selection, monitoring of wines at the time of bottling, and above all, the continuous search for high quality, with clean bottling processes. Today Les Vins Georges Duboeuf works hand in hand with winemakers that they know personally throughout Beaujolais.

We are pleased to share information about our tasting experience with Romain Teyteau. The wines are excellent expressions of the region's terroir and winemaking practices. While they are all comprised of 100% Gamay grapes, each wine has distinctive qualities that makes them the pride of Beaujolais. Romain pointed out that Gamay is one grape with different tastes and that its diversity demonstrates the taste of the region's varied terroir. These wines can easily be found at wine stores, independent shops, at restaurants and online at wine.com.

Chateau des Capitans Julienas 2019 - With its bright garnet color, the wine has the lovely scent of blackberry and black cherry with tantalizing hints of white pepper and vanilla. The grapes are manually harvested from vines over five decades old from one single, undivided vineyard that has some of the most diverse terroir in all of Beaujolais. This rich, full-bodied wine pairs beautifully with a black bean or beef chili, cheese platter with hard cheeses such as aged Gouda and Gruyere, or braised short ribs. Chateau des Capitans Julienas is owned by the Duboeuf family. (SRP $22.99)

Domaine de Lafayette Brouilly 2019 - The grapes for this wine are from a 12.4 acre plot of south facing vineyards with vines that are more than half a century old. The steep slopes of the terrain are comprised of pure granite. Grapes are harvested manually in whole bunches and they are de-stemmed before pressing. The winery has been family owned by the Carett family since 1960. Enjoy this wine slightly chilled with summer salads, soft cheeses such as Havarti, Brie, and Camembert, and serve it with your brunch egg dishes or casual meal of your favorite burgers. (SRP $19.99)

Domaine des Quatre Vent Fleurie 2019 - This wine has a brilliant garnet color and the delicate aroma of red fruits, floral notes, and a touch of vanilla. It is fruit forward, and has a gentle, pleasing grace. The southeast facing vineyards of the Estate roll down the hillside to the road that leads out of Fleurie. A majority of the vineyards surrounding the house are more than 40 years old and are trellised in the traditional Gobelet style. The vines are planted in pink granite soil that is the hallmark of the Fleurie Cru. With grilling season in full swing, serve this wine with grilled meats and fish or with spicy Indian and Asian foods. (SRP $24.99)

Domaine des Rosiers Moulin-A-Vent 2019 - This wine has a vibrant claret color in the glass. It is an elegant, complex wine with notes of blackberry and lovely floral aromas. On the palate, it is full bodied with firm tannins. Gerard Charvet, owner of the Estate has a passion for his vineyards and wines. While he has invested in modern, efficient winemaking equipment, he treasures the value of listening to his elders about the art of vinification. Pair this wine with earthy flavors like mushroom risotto, game dishes such as venison or a spicy jambalaya. This wine ages nicely. (SRP $26.99)

Jean Ernest Descombes Cote du Py Morgon 2019 - The wine has a beautiful purple hue. On the nose, it has the floral aromas of black cherry with notes of spice. This is a complex, fruity wine with firm tannins and a long, lovely finish. This wine has been made in the same fashion since 1789. Nicole Descombes Savoye has been running the winery and vineyards since 1993 when her parents passed away. Nicole's father, Jean Ernest is considered to have been one of the great winemakers in the region. The Morgon cellar is legendary as a gathering place for the finest chefs. This wine is ideal served as on its own or pair it with roasted vegetables and red meats. (SRP $34.99)

The Beaujolais region is characteristic of French hospitality, splendor, and generosity. Romain Teyteau told us that the future of the region and Les Vins Georges Duboeuf is bright. He commented, "We've been doing very well in recent years producing exceptional vintages and we look forward to continued success."

For more information on the Les Vins Georges Duboeuf, please visit their exclusive marketing company, Quintessential Wines at https://www.quintessentialwines.com/Georges-Duboeuf.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Les Vins Georges Duboeuf and Broadwayworld