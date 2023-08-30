LABOR DAY STAYCATION in NYC

Still considering what to do with the long weekend? We have you covered with restaurants and hotspots that are keeping pace with their guests for an enjoyable and memorable end of the summer with meals, drinks, and rooftop experiences. Check out a dozen options that are available for your NYC staycation weekend.

Monarch Rooftop – Located in the heart of the city just steps from Herald Square, Monarch boasts an incredible view of the Empire State Building as you sip on cocktails and relish their delicious fare. This popular hotspot has a bar, lounge and patio with great service to make your weekend really special. Gather your group, dress for a summer soiree, and your reservations.

Gitano Island is a tropical restaurant and beach club on Governors Island, NYC. After four sensational seasons in New York’s SoHo neighborhood, the team behind GITANO has taken on the ambitious venture of transporting the Garden of Love Restaurant to a new 27,000 square foot waterfront setting, just a 5 minute ferry ride from downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn. Previewed in June 2022 and open for the Summer season, this tropical oasis of lush greenery and bohemian brio brings locals an air of Tulum without ever leaving New York City. GITANO Island is lined with giant palm trees and hundreds of tropical plants and the dramatic 600 capacity Restaurant and Beach Club includes familiar elements like the iconic black Bedouin Dining Tent with 360 marble bar, the Twin Dining Pergolas and Open Fired Kitchen with the addition of exciting new elements including a Beach Club complete with Sunbeds and Tipis, a new CLUB GITANO members lounge centered around a 40’ water feature and a giant disco ball suspended over the water. For the first time ever in NYC, GITANO will introduce a tented stage and an exciting program of local and international DJs and live artist performances.

Bowery Garden – The outdoor space is at Popular, an Ian Schrager Hotel on Chrystie Street in the Bowery neighborhood. The open-air terrace space is available in the warmer months. Bowery Garden is the perfect go-to for locals and newcomers looking for the perfect al fresco dining experience with an expansive open-air terrace inspired by Tuileries Garden in Paris and the Gardens of Italy. Upon entering, you feel like you’ve been transported to Europe. No need to vacation out of town when Bowery Garden is so inviting!

Gansevoort Meatpacking – Enjoy an epic rooftop celebration with barbeque classics, Firecracker Float specialty cocktails, and access to the exclusive guests-only 45-foot rooftop pool with epic 360-degree views of the Manhattan skyline. Gansevoort Meatpacking is an iconic hotel and anchor in Manhattan’s vibrant Meatpacking District. The hotel’s newly transformed year-round rooftop features a brand new indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant, a heated outdoor pool, and Saishin, a critically acclaimed omakase restaurant. The Labor Day celebration will include DJs sessions on Sunday, 9/3, from 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM and on Monday, 9/4, from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

Loreley – This East Side favorite will be serving brunch, frozen drinks and Margarita Beach Club all weekend. Brunch is best enjoyed in their Insta-ready outdoor garden, currently transformed into a beach haven with a tropical plant and floral wall, large tent to keep things cool and the interior as well as front outdoor patio converted into beach cabanas with white drapes and teal and white striped bench cushions. On Labor Day, Happy Hour will be from 5pm-10pm with $16 Liter Steins, $2 off drafts and wines, $25 craft pitchers, plus half-off Frozen Margaritas 5pm-8pm.

Restaurant Yuu - This is recently opened restaurant in Greenpoint, Brooklyn is from Executive Chef-Owner Yuu Shimano. It serves an innovative 15-course French omakase tasting menu imbued with Japanese ingredients and cooking techniques. While the cuisine is influenced by that of France and Japan. It begins with a curtain draped over the restaurant’s grand open kitchen as guests are seated at a black marble L-shaped chef’s tasting counter. The curtain rises to reveal the culinary team of Chef de Cuisine Shuji Furukawa, Executive Pastry Chef Masaki Takahashi, and Chef Yuu working in unison to plate the first course, adding an air of theatrics. After the final course, guests are escorted to the parlor areas to complete the experience with Chef Masaki’s eye-catching beautifully designed mignardise creations and digestifs. The cuisine is supplemented by the Wine and Sake Program curated by newly-appointed Sommelier Alex Chung and General Manager Akio Matsumoto. Just-launched is an eight-seat wine and cheese bar adjacent to the chef’s tasting counter set to serve wine and sake by the glass as well as a Japanese whisky selection, accompanied by a rotating selection of cheeses.

Restaurant Pearl - Located in the Seaport, it is your destination for Korean inspired bites. The new and modern dining destination, arrived in the Seaport District earlier this Spring at the 33 Seaport hotel, and is now launching brunch. The restaurant blends edgy sophistication with a warm, brasserie atmosphere with its Korean-Inspired menu. For brunch, they’re serving up whimsical takes on classic dishes familiar in both Western and Korean culture, like Korean Fried Chicken & Waffles, Gilgeori Toast (toasted sourdough, Stuffed Brioche French Toast, kimchi egg omelet, crème fraîche kimchi), Bacon Egg and Cheese, its signature burger topped with Kimchi Relish and Wagyu Ribeye.

Emmett’s on Grove – This eatery brings Chicago style fare to the West Village. They recently launched brunch with some classic, comfort-food style dishes done right mixed with classic Midwest, and healthy options, with a little something for everyone. Starting with the Classics, guests can opt for a Corned Beef Hash served with brisket and sunny side farm eggs or Dutch Baby Pancake, popular in Chicago as a type of popover, baked in a cast iron and served with fresh mixed berries. Skillet Section will include the option for Veggie or Beef Skillet topped with eggs, and a range of Sandwiches with a classic B.L.T with farm fresh market tomatoes and Nueske’s bacon, Corned Beef, thick cut and prepared in house and served with Walter’s mustard on rye. And known for the ultra-thin crust, Tavern-Style Pizzas, the signatures will be available alongside the new addition of Love You Lox with smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onions, dll and capers. Healthier options with Smoothies, Oatmeal and Fresh Juice are available.

Gab’s – It’s the spot in the West Village is ideal for watching the US Open. The seasonal restaurant is serving up aces and honey deuces during weekend brunch throughout the US Open screening matches all-day in its dining room, designed to feel like you’re sitting inside Owner Gabby Madden’s living room. It’s comforting vibes and refreshing cocktails pair beautifully with delectable dishes prepared by Chef Nate Ashton like its Buttermilk Biscuits with ricotta and peach jam, Sausage Egg & Cheese served on a homemade biscuit or its signature Gab’s Burger with Gruyere, Guajillo Catsup and Black Garlic Mustard to satisfy cravings.

PJ Bernstein - The Jewish delicatessen and full-service restaurant on the Upper East Side continues to be a popular destination for locals and celebrities who have an appetite for towering pastrami sandwiches and homemade soups. Their Catering and Party Menu is perfect for those looking to nosh on some hearty sandwiches for the long holiday weekend with options for anywhere from 10 – 20 people. Starters include classic salad options such as Potato, Macaroni, or Cucumber Salad, among others, and customers can also lean with healthier options like PJ’s Vegetable Platter, served with carrots, peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, and house made onion dip; and the Whitefish Platter served with an assortment of bagels, cream cheese, olives, Bermuda onions, tomatoes, and fresh lemon. Cold Cut Platters are prepared with three and a half to five pounds of select meats as well as Eli’s Bread. house dressing, and pickles. Then for the main event and those looking to dive into some of NYC’s best pastrami, brisket, and corned beef, PJ’s Famous Sandwich Platters come with either 12 jumbo sandwiches and five pounds of a choice of side salad, and 20 Jumbo sandwiches and seven pounds of a choice of side salad.

Nomad Girl – This recently opened, modern, stylish, Milanese style restaurant is an all-day eatery serving breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner. With its chic interior design and outdoor Piazza seating, it feels like you are dining in Milan. Nomad Girl’s unfussy Italian cuisine gives attention to high quality organic ingredients. The coffee program is a total stand-out. The Beverage Program features an international and well-balanced wine selection with a curated list of new and old-world wines as well as a cocktail bar serving the classics, with specialties such as a Negroni, an Italian cocktail that will make you feel like you are in Milan and an Espresso Martini made using Dell’Aria espresso. Nomad Girl will be open for brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 am - 3 pm and dinner 5:30 pm - 2:30 am (Saturday) and 5:30 - 12 am (Sunday). The restaurant will be open Monday for breakfast from 7:30 am - 11 am, lunch from 11 am - 5 pm and dinner from 5:30 pm - 1 am.

Harriet’s Rooftop- The stylish spot located 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is hosting a Labor Day event. Savor seasonal sips and enjoy sounds from various renowned DJ’s while you enjoy the best views of the Manhattan skyline and gorgeous sunsets. Celebrate Labor Day in style as you let loose to sounds from Flamingo Pier, Sunny Cheeba, and Razor-N-Tape’s very own DJ’s: Jkriv, Aaron Daem, and Disgonuts. Your perfect summer sendoff is just one reservation away.

