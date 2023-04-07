Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LA PULPERIA in Hell's Kitchen – Free Empanada Special on April 8th

LA PULPERIA in Hell's Kitchen – Free Empanada Special on April 8th

LA PULPERIA in Hell’s Kitchen has free empanadas on 4/8

Apr. 07, 2023  

This Saturday, April 8th, is National Empanada Day, and La Pulperia is the perfect destination to enjoy an authentic empanada to celebrate the occasion. To honor this food holiday, La Pulperia will be offering a free empanada-choice of beef or corn & cheese-with the order of a cocktail. This special deal will run for dinner only from 5pm to 12 am. La Pulperia is located in Hell's Kitchen and provides diners with fun, innovative Latin American cuisine and cocktails, showcasing renditions of familiar dishes infused with cross-cultural flair.

La Pulperia's cocktail menu is composed of classic cocktails redesigned with South American spirits created by Daniel Villanueva. Highlights of the cocktail menu include but is not limited to:

-Upscale Margarita: Aldez Tequila, Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, with a salt rim

-The Mean Julep: whiskey, fresh lime juice, chile Morita syrup, mint, 24K golden flakes, smoked

-Pulpería HK: Blanco Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh pineapple, jalapeños, cilantro, black lava salt

La Pulperia is located at 623 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036, just a short walk from the Theatre District. The restaurant is currently open for dinner and weekend brunch. For more information, menus and hours of operation, please visit https://lapulperianyc.com/ or call 646.669.8984.

Photo Credit: Tatiana Villareal



Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Second Daughter Photo
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Second Daughter
Broadway couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have welcomed their second daughter! 
Video: SCHMIGADOON Parodies SWEET CHARITY With Do We Shock You? Photo
Video: SCHMIGADOON Parodies SWEET CHARITY With 'Do We Shock You?'
Apple TV+ has shared a video clip from the first episode of Schimgadoon! season two. Watch the dancers of the Kratt Club perform 'Do We Shock You?,' a parody of 'Hey Big Spender' from Sweet Charity. The dancers of the Kratt Club are mostly named after the orphans in the classic musical Annie, with one being named after a Cabaret character.
Lea Michele Teases Possible Filmed Version of FUNNY GIRL Revival Photo
Lea Michele Teases Possible Filmed Version of FUNNY GIRL Revival
Lea Michele revealed that she hopes that a filmed version of the Funny Girl revival may be in our future! Michele, who joined the cast in August of last year, was asked by E! if a movie is in the works while attending Variety's Power of Women event.
Video: Watch Corn Kids Wildest Dreams Come True at Opening Night of SHUCKED Photo
Video: Watch Corn Kid's Wildest Dreams Come True at Opening Night of SHUCKED
Shucked's s biggest fan might be seven-year-old Tariq, aka “Corn Kid,” who was a guest at the opening night and gave a mid-show standing ovation to Andrew Durand, Kevin Cahoon, and the ensemble for “Best Man” the second act show stopper. After the show, Tariq, met Durand and gave him a big hug saying, “I loved it so much,” and later told him “when I’m old enough to get a phone I’m going to download the song.”

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


LA PULPERIA in Hell's Kitchen – Free Empanada Special on April 8thLA PULPERIA in Hell's Kitchen – Free Empanada Special on April 8th
April 7, 2023

This Saturday, April 8th, is National Empanada Day, and La Pulperia is the perfect destination to enjoy an authentic empanada to celebrate the occasion.
CALIZA in TriBeCa Now Offers Weekend BrunchCALIZA in TriBeCa Now Offers Weekend Brunch
April 6, 2023

Caliza has you covered with their brand-new brunch menu which is now available.
Interview: Artistic Director, Janet Eilber of MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and Upcoming Season at The Joyce TheaterInterview: Artistic Director, Janet Eilber of MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY and Upcoming Season at The Joyce Theater
April 6, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing the Artistic Director of the Martha Graham Dance Company, Janet Eilber. She gave us fascinating insights about her career, the Company and the season ahead at Joyce Theater.
Review: JACOB'S PICKLES at Moynihan Food Hall-All Your Faves in MidtownReview: JACOB'S PICKLES at Moynihan Food Hall-All Your Faves in Midtown
April 6, 2023

We were delighted to visit Jacob’s Pickles at Moynihan Food Hall and will definitely be regulars.
KOKOMO in Brooklyn Features Inviting Patio Space for Spring and SummerKOKOMO in Brooklyn Features Inviting Patio Space for Spring and Summer
April 6, 2023

Soak up the 4 months of tolerable weather we get in NYC, on Kokomo's inviting tropical outdoor patio.
share
close sound sound