LA PULPERIA in Hell's Kitchen – Free Empanada Special on April 8th

This Saturday, April 8th, is National Empanada Day, and La Pulperia is the perfect destination to enjoy an authentic empanada to celebrate the occasion. To honor this food holiday, La Pulperia will be offering a free empanada-choice of beef or corn & cheese-with the order of a cocktail. This special deal will run for dinner only from 5pm to 12 am. La Pulperia is located in Hell's Kitchen and provides diners with fun, innovative Latin American cuisine and cocktails, showcasing renditions of familiar dishes infused with cross-cultural flair.

La Pulperia's cocktail menu is composed of classic cocktails redesigned with South American spirits created by Daniel Villanueva. Highlights of the cocktail menu include but is not limited to:

-Upscale Margarita: Aldez Tequila, Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, with a salt rim

-The Mean Julep: whiskey, fresh lime juice, chile Morita syrup, mint, 24K golden flakes, smoked

-Pulpería HK: Blanco Tequila, orange liqueur, fresh pineapple, jalapeños, cilantro, black lava salt

La Pulperia is located at 623 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036, just a short walk from the Theatre District. The restaurant is currently open for dinner and weekend brunch. For more information, menus and hours of operation, please visit https://lapulperianyc.com/ or call 646.669.8984.

Photo Credit: Tatiana Villareal