KYU in Noho Announces New Offerings

Mar. 20, 2023  
The Asian inspired hotspot, KYU in Noho has many new and exciting offerings for their guests that our readers will like to know about. Their din-din is perfect for an intimate date night or night out with your bestie and it is certainly budget friendly. Check out some details.

HAPPY HOUR

Beginning Friday, March 17 and offered seven days a week from 5PM to 7PM, sip in style on $12 handcrafted cocktails and full portions of Snacky Snacks ranging from $7 - $12. Highlights include KYU's signature Tuna Crispy Rice and their Japanese Sweet Potato. Check out the Happy Hour menu HERE.

DIN-DIN AT KYU (Offered Sunday & Monday Nights Only)

Now available on Sunday and Monday nights, guests are encouraged to check out din-din at KYU where diners can choose any two dishes from the dinner menu and an order of Thai Fried Rice for the table for just $60 per person. Those looking to wine down can indulge in 50% off all bottles all night long.

BRUNCH

Offering a rich exploration of interpretive Asian cooking, KYU's refreshed brunch menu will feature classic brunch eats with an Asian twist. In addition to fan-favorites such as Short Rib + Sweet Potato Hash and Black Sugar Cinnamon Roll, executive chef Chris Arellanes has expanded the menu to include several new plates including: Ssamjang Chicken Sandwich with roasted garlic aioli, Korean chow-chow, Smoked French Dip with grilled jalapeno aioli, fried egg, black garlic jus and Duck Scramble served with toasted rice, creamy gochujang.

KYU is located at 324 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012. For more information, visit https://www.kyurestaurants.com/ and call 929.566.7224.

