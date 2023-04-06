Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KOKOMO in Brooklyn Features Inviting Patio Space for Spring and Summer

Kokomo in Brooklyn

Apr. 06, 2023  
KOKOMO in Brooklyn Features Inviting Patio Space for Spring and Summer

It's finally spring in the city, and that means happy hours with friends on sun-dappled rooftops and patios. Soak up the next 4 months of the really nice weather we get in NYC, on Kokomo's inviting tropical outdoor patio.

The Caribbean restaurant and bar has started up its summer time happy hour series. During the week from 5-7pm, diners can enjoy one of the best happy hours in the city with menu offerings such as coconut curry mussels, flatbreads, macaroni bites, frozen rum punch and margaritas all for under $15. What could be better?

Kokomo is located at 65 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249. For more information, please visit https://www.kokomonyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Katrine Moite




Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj of DUOMO 51 in the Rockefeller Center Neighbo Photo
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj of DUOMO 51 in the Rockefeller Center Neighborhood
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj about his career and Duomo 51 for our 'Chef Spotlight.'
ART OF COOKING Benefit for The Sylvia Center on 4/27 Photo
ART OF COOKING Benefit for The Sylvia Center on 4/27
On Thursday, April 27, Executive Chef Bryce Shuman of the Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar, formerly of Eleven Madison Park will join with The Sylvia Center to host the 15th anniversary celebration fundraising event at their Art of Cooking Benefit.
MORAGA BEL AIR VINEYARDS for Distinctive Red and White Estate Wines Photo
MORAGA BEL AIR VINEYARDS for Distinctive Red and White Estate Wines
Moraga Bel Air Vineyards is one of the most unique vineyards in the country, producing estate wines that you would never guess were crafted in the heart of Los Angeles.
Ready, Set, Shop - MOM Deserves the Best on Mothers Day, 5/14 Photo
Ready, Set, Shop - MOM Deserves the Best on Mother's Day, 5/14
This is the very best time to shop for gifts for mom and the mother figures in your life who certainly deserve the best.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj of DUOMO 51 in the Rockefeller Center NeighborhoodChef Spotlight: Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj of DUOMO 51 in the Rockefeller Center Neighborhood
April 14, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Executive Chef Vilfrid Hodoj about his career and Duomo 51 for our 'Chef Spotlight.'
ART OF COOKING Benefit for The Sylvia Center on 4/27ART OF COOKING Benefit for The Sylvia Center on 4/27
April 13, 2023

On Thursday, April 27, Executive Chef Bryce Shuman of the Michelin-recognized Sweetbriar, formerly of Eleven Madison Park will join with The Sylvia Center to host the 15th anniversary celebration fundraising event at their Art of Cooking Benefit.
Interview: Choreographer, Cari Sanchez of DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS at The Growing StageInterview: Choreographer, Cari Sanchez of DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS at The Growing Stage
April 13, 2023

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing choreographer, Cari Sanchez about her career and choreographing Don’t Let the pigeon Drive the Bus at The Growing Stage.
MORAGA BEL AIR VINEYARDS for Distinctive Red and White Estate WinesMORAGA BEL AIR VINEYARDS for Distinctive Red and White Estate Wines
April 13, 2023

Moraga Bel Air Vineyards is one of the most unique vineyards in the country, producing estate wines that you would never guess were crafted in the heart of Los Angeles.
Ready, Set, Shop - MOM Deserves the Best on Mother's Day, 5/14Ready, Set, Shop - MOM Deserves the Best on Mother's Day, 5/14
April 11, 2023

This is the very best time to shop for gifts for mom and the mother figures in your life who certainly deserve the best.
share