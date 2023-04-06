KOKOMO in Brooklyn Features Inviting Patio Space for Spring and Summer

It's finally spring in the city, and that means happy hours with friends on sun-dappled rooftops and patios. Soak up the next 4 months of the really nice weather we get in NYC, on Kokomo's inviting tropical outdoor patio.

The Caribbean restaurant and bar has started up its summer time happy hour series. During the week from 5-7pm, diners can enjoy one of the best happy hours in the city with menu offerings such as coconut curry mussels, flatbreads, macaroni bites, frozen rum punch and margaritas all for under $15. What could be better?

Kokomo is located at 65 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249. For more information, please visit https://www.kokomonyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Katrine Moite