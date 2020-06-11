Join The Stars Of Wine And Entertainment In A Virtual ZOOM Toast And Celebration On National Rosé Day 2020

Provence Rosé Group and Château de Berne will host an exclusive, global virtual ZOOM event celebrating National Rosé Day 2020 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1 PM Pacific Standard Time (4 PM EST/9 PM BST/10 PM CEST).

The online ZOOM event will be hosted by Emmy-winning actor Vincent De Paul with special guests, including world renowned sommelier Jon McDaniel, Château de Berne's Wine Master Alexis Cornu (the genius behind Post Malone's new rosé), CEO North America Bob Gaudreau and US Brand Ambassador Victor Lebel, and others. DJ Gotta will spin live from the French Riviera and Grammy winner Paulina Aguirre will give a special music performance, with other surprises planned.

Register for the unprecedented event at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YL3jG9PKS8S1-s-nOyduOw

A fun, social media campaign featuring celebrities and influencers was also just unveiled to help spread the word about the event. Supporters include Eugenia Kuzmina, Caroline Lagerfelt, Samy Naceri, Tony and Shalini Potts, Sophie Gayot, and others.

To fête the big day, Château de Berne launched a special promotion, encouraging rosé fans to join in a worldwide toast of its popular, AOP Côtes de Provence rosé Inspiration Rosé, one of the favorites from the Provence-based winery. Consumers are invited to upload a photo of themselves with their bottle of Inspiration Rosé in a unique and fun setting, and post on Instagram with the hashtags #chateaudeberne, #inspirationrose #vingardevalise for a chance to receive one of 25 special branded rosé-hued wine tumblers and a grand prize raffle for a carry-on wine carrier by VinGardeValise. (For complete rules, visit: https://provencerose.com/contest-rules)

In California, Inspiration Rosé is available at Albertson's, Pavilions, Vons and Safeway, online at wine.com and across the country at grocery retailers, including Specs, Central Market, Goody Goody and Market Street in Texas, Harris Teeter and Giant Foods in much of the Mid-Atlantic, Rouses in Louisiana, and Fresh Market in Florida and Southeast.

