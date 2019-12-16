JUNIOR'S RESTAURANTS Holiday Treats

Junior's Restaurants offers a luscious variety of cheesecakes for the holiday season such as the Original NY Plain Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake, Red Velvet Cheesecake, and Devils Food Cheesecake. In honor of this very festive season, Junior's will be offering a Limited Edition Strawberry Swirl Christmas Cheesecake for $49.95, as well as their special Holiday Little Fellas Sampler (Set of 18) for $68.95.

You'll be everyone's favorite at the holiday party when you walk in carrying a delectable cheesecake for guests to enjoy. Order these holiday cheesecakes online by 11:59 PM EST Tuesday, December 17th for Standard Shipping or by 11:59 PM EST Wednesday, December 18th for Overnight Shipping.

Junior's Restaurant has a New York City history to admire. Founded by Harry Rosen at their landmark restaurant in Brooklyn almost seven decades ago, Junior's has spread its roots with multiple locations and a 103,000 square foot bakery in Burlington, New Jersey, that spans seven acres and ships cheesecakes around the world. At the helm of the Junior's brand is third-generation owner, Alan Rosen. Junior's Restaurant continues to be a household name when it comes to classic New York cheesecake, and a neighborhood restaurant for regulars and newcomers alike.

For more information on Junior's Restaurants, please visit https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/.

For the specials, please visit: https://www.juniorscheesecake.com/daily-specials.

