JIM BEAM Nationwide Taste Test and Father's Day Travel Packages

Last week, Jim Beam announced the results of a nationwide taste test that revealed American whiskey drinkers prefer Jim Beam Black over one of the most expensive bourbons in the world.

To celebrate the consumer taste test results, Jim Beam will be offering a trip to Bourbon Country worth over $3,000, all for the price of a bottle of Jim Beam Black ($23)*. Due to last year's success, the company wanted to offer this unique trip again for Father's Day. A limited amount of packages will be going on sale on the Jim Beam e-store, Wednesday, June 12.

For only $23, the package will include:

-Round-trip flights for two to Kentucky

-Two-night hotel stay in downtown Louisville

-A Jim Beam distillery tour

-Dinner for two at a renowned local Kentucky restaurant

-Round of golf at a local course

-Limited-edition Jim Beam Black gift box with decanter, rocks glasses and luggage tag

Note: *All income taxes on the full approximate retail value of the trip are the purchasers' sole responsibility

For more information on Jim Beam, please visit: https://www.jimbeam.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jim Beam





