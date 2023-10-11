Interview: Winemaker, Jeff Cichocki of BONTERRA ORGANIC ESTATES

Broadwayworld had the opportunity to interview winemaker, Jeff Cichocki about his career and to learn about Bonterra Organic Estates.

Born in Ohio and raised in southern California, Jeff headed north to Sonoma State University to earn a degree in Environmental Studies at a time when it was an emerging field rife with opportunity.



While Jeff was in Sonoma, and the lure of the vine became great, especially if you’re an environmental planner who wants to dig even deeper into the local ecology. He began his transition as an apprentice in the cellar of Mill Creek Winery in Healdsburg, moving quickly to Cellar Master at Matanzas Creek Winery in Bennett Valley. Jeff’s theme was seeking out small family wineries that crafted fine wines with an eye towards being good stewards to the environment.



He moved on to Cakebread Cellars in Napa and B.R. Cohn in Sonoma Valley before taking on winemaking duties at Mendocino’s Jeriko Estate Winery in Hopland, a winery, not far from Bonterra’s McNab Ranch, that produces a variety of certified organic wines.



Jeff joined the team at Bonterra in 2007 and has been an incredible, ongoing wealth of knowledge and inspiration for the group



Beyond Bonterra, Jeff’s three desert island songs are “High and Dry” by Radiohead; “Simple Song” by Shins; and “Do You Realize?” by Flaming Lips that he enjoys with a nice beer, of course!

Jeff graciously answered Broadwayworld's questions!

Tell us a little more about Bonterra's commitment to a better planet, and your commitment to such as head winemaker.

At Bonterra Organic Estates, our commitment to a better planet is at the core of everything we do. We planted our first organic vineyards in 1986 and produced our first organic wines in 1993 - because we believe that great wine comes from healthy soil. We are dedicated to regenerative organic certified farming practices that nurture the land, respect nature's balance, promote social fairness and increase the environment’s biodiversity. As the head winemaker, I am personally committed to crafting exceptional wines while adhering to these principles. Our vineyards are certified organic and regenerative organic, which means we prioritize sustainability and the overall well-being of our environment. It's not just a philosophy; it's a way of life at Bonterra.

Tell us a little about the team that produces Bonterra wines.

Our winemaking team at Bonterra is a group of passionate individuals who share a deep commitment to organic and regenerative organic certified practices. We are a diverse group, each bringing unique expertise to the table. From vineyard managers who tend our vineyards to our skilled cellar team, everyone plays a crucial role in crafting our wines. We work collaboratively, leveraging our collective knowledge and experience to ensure that each bottle of Bonterra wine reflects our dedication to quality and sustainability.

Did you have any particular mentors in your winemaking career?

My winemaking experience has been at family owned wineries which has given me the privilege of learning from some incredible mentors. These families helped to hone my technical skills and reinforced a deep appreciation for the artistry of winemaking.

I first apprenticed in the cellar of Mill Creek Winery in Healdsburg and quickly became Cellar Master at Matanzas Creek Winery in Bennett Valley. After that I worked at Cakebread Cellars in Napa and B.R. Cohn in Sonoma Valley before coming to Mendocino’s Jeriko Estate Winery.

The guidance and wisdom I gained from each of these families has been instrumental in shaping my approach to crafting wines that are a true expression of the land.

What advice would you give someone who would like to become a part of the winemaking industry?

Entering the winemaking industry is a rewarding but challenging endeavor. My advice would be to start with a strong educational foundation, whether through formal education or apprenticeships. Learn the fundamentals of viticulture and winemaking. Be prepared for hard work and patience because it takes time to truly understand the nuances of winemaking and tending to the harvest. Additionally, seek out mentors and gain hands-on experience in different wineries and vineyards. And most importantly, never lose your passion and curiosity for wine – it's what makes this industry so fulfilling.

How do you see the future of winemaking changing?

The future of winemaking is undoubtedly evolving. Sustainability and environmental consciousness are integral to the future of our industry. More wineries are embracing organic and regenerative organic certified practices to reduce their environmental impact. Additionally, technology is playing a larger role in precision winemaking, from vineyard management to fermentation control. We're also seeing a growing interest in alternative grape varieties and winemaking methods, which will continue to diversify the wine landscape.

When you are having a glass of beer or wine and enjoying music, what are you listening to, and what do you consider a perfect food and drink pairing?

I enjoy a wide range of music, but when savoring a glass of wine, three songs come to mind. High and Dry by Radiohead, Simple Song by the Shins, and Do You Realize, by the Flaming Lips. Music like a well-made wine can transport you. As for food and wine pairings, I believe in the power of balance. My absolute favorite is panko crusted onion rings with our Bonterra Rose.

Bonterra has released the estate collection wines, what should our readers know about Bonterra's expansion and how to find the new estate collection wines?

Our Estate Collection is bringing us back to our roots; it represents the pinnacle of Bonterra's commitment to regenerative organic certified winemaking. These are our first ROC certified wines and the first from Mendocino County. These wines are a true reflection of the unique terroir of our estate vineyards. To find our Estate Collection wines, I would recommend visiting our website or reaching out to our distributor network. These wines are crafted with meticulous care and are a testament to our dedication to sustainable viticulture.

Anything else - absolutely anything - you want BWW Food and Wine readers to know?

I want your readers to know that at Bonterra Organic Estates, we are not just producing wine; we are nurturing a relationship between the land and the glass. Every bottle of Bonterra wine is a testament to our deep-rooted commitment to sustainability, organic farming, and regenerative practices. We invite you to explore our wines and join us in the journey towards a better, more sustainable future for winemaking and the planet. Cheers!

Broadwayworld also had the opportunity to sample some of Bonterra’s recent releases and they were delightful.

The Bonterra Estate Collection has a Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon that represent Bonterra Organic Estates' decades of pioneering leadership in regenerative organic viticulture in Mendocino County, with a special red blend. Bonterra's new tier of Regenerative Organic Certified® wines is the first grown and produced in Mendocino County, a milestone for their journey as a pioneer in regenerative organic farming and responsible business practices in the wine industry.

The 2022 Chardonnay was crafted predominantly from Ledford Ranch, one of our Regenerative Organic Certified estate vineyards in Mendocino County. Adjacent to the Russian River, Ledford has well-draining gravelly loam soils at varying elevations—ideal for growing exquisite Chardonnay with an unmistakably bright fruit character.

The 2021 Cabernet Sauvignon is sourced from the iconic Butler Ranch Vineyard. Situated 2,235 feet up in the mountain tops of Mendocino's rugged North Coast of California, the vineyard's high altitude and maritime microclimate produce fruit with intensity and rich, complex flavors.

Photo Credit: Provided by Bonterra Wines