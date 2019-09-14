IGC HOSPITALITY Announces Beer Fest and Rosé Crawl in NYC

Whether you're catching the last warm rays of summer and sad to see it go or already ordering Pumpkin Spiced coffee and embracing fall, here are two amazing day-drinking deals to help you celebrate the changing seasons. On Saturday, September 28th, soak up that last bit of summer at the IGC Hospitality's Rosé Crawl and bid a warm welcome to fall at The Wilson's First Annual Beer Fest.

Beer Fest at The Wilson: Celebrate the beginning of fall at The Wilson's First Annual Beer Fest! Embrace Fall's arrival with a taste of Oktoberfest in the heart of Chelsea. Sip on steins of Hofbräu beer, enjoy specialty German apps including a selection of bratwursts or a Pretzel with Beer cheese, and get competitive with some friends with over carnival-style drinking games. Tickets are ONLY $20 and include your first beer and an score-card to compete in games. If one beer isn't enough, half liters will be available for $5 and full liters for $8. Compete in flip cup, darts, pong, and more to win prizes, including one grand prize $200 IGC gift card for the Beer Fest champion! Tickets are available here.

IGC Rosé Crawl: For some of us, like me, Summer isn't over until the Rosé runs out. IGC Hospitality is making the most of these last few warm weeks with a Rosé Crawl that stretches over 5 venues, each with one complimentary Rose inspired cocktail. Venues included on this Rosé-colored trail include Mondrian Terrace, Refinery Rooftop, Park Avenue Tavern, Woodpecker by David Burke, and Trademark Taste + Grind. Rosé fanatics will start the tour and Mondrian Terrace to pick up their tickets, enjoy the first cocktail, and head off for an afternoon of sunshine and pink wine. The rest of the map is up to you! Choose whatever order you'd like! Make sure to stop and smell the Rosé! Tickets are ONLY $25 and available here.

