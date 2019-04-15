Holiday Gift Giving-Make Them Smile

Whether you're preparing an Easter basket for a special someone, attending a holiday dinner, or just in a spring gifting mood, here are some suggestions that are sure to bring a smile to friends and family. Check out some of our ideas with a wide variety of price points and styles.

Luv Tea - Located at 37A Bedford Place in NYC, this is the place in the West Village where you can shop for a variety of great teas for gifting or enjoying at your holiday celebrations. Luv Tea focuses on world-ranked oolong teas sourced from owner, Tea Master, Jaesy Wang's family tea farms in the famed A-Li-Shan in Taiwan, and other modern tea beverages that meet Jaesy's exacting standards. Luv Tea's mission is to educate the consumer on high-grade teas. Teas can also be purchased online. For more information, visit https://luv-tea.com/.

Michel et Augustin Cookies - The leading French manufacturer, founded in 2004, produces delectable buttery cookie squares that are ideal for snacking, dessert, and including in Easter Baskets. Varieties include Dark Chocolate with a Pinch of Sea Salt and Milk Chocolate with Melty Caramel. They are neatly packaged for a take along treat. For more information and where to purchase Michel et Augustin, please visit their web site at: https://www.micheletaugustin.com/us/.

American Girl Cupcakes, Delicious Treats to Bake & Share - This delightful book by American Girl and published by Weldon Owen gives young bakers a great selection of recipes. It has easy-to-follow directions and fantastic ideas for decorating beautiful and delicious cupcakes. Recipes include Pink Velvet Cupcakes, Banana Split Cupcakes; Rocky Road Cupcakes, Cupcake Cones, and Cinnamon Roll Cupcakes. This is the 8th title in the best-selling American Girl Cookbook collection. It's cupcake fun for all. The book is sold at retailers and can also be purchased on Amazon.com. Visit: https://www.amazon.com/American-Girl-Cupcakes-Delicious-Treats/dp/1681884534/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=american+GIRL+CUPCAKES&qid=1554833615&s=gateway&sr=8-2/

Passover Wines - You may be wondering what are the best kosher wines for Passover. Gabriel Geller of Royal Wines has made selecting easier. Read our recent Broadwayworld.com article that recommends some top picks. /bwwfood-wine/article/ROYAL-WINE-Expert-Gabriel-Geller-Shares-New-Wine-Releases-and-Top-Picks-for-Passover-Seders-and-Festive-Meals-20190313.

Lic-Lac Chocolate - Li-Lac Chocolates is Manhattan's oldest chocolate house that just launched their sixth shop in Hudson Yards on the 4th floor. Li-Lac has been handcrafting gourmet, small batch chocolate and confections in NY using the same old-world cooking methods and time-honored recipes for 95 years. Helmed by Master Chocolatier, Anwar Khoder, Li-Lac Chocolates offers a wide selection of Easter treats perfect for stuffing baskets with choices such as Easter Lambs, Village Bunnies, Vintage Chocolate Easter Eggs, Easter Lamb, Egg and Bunny Pops. Items are made with white chocolate, milk chocolate and dark chocolate. For more information, visit: https://www.li-lacchocolates.com/Easter-Chocolates.

CUPCAKE VINEYARD WINE - Launched in 2008, Cupcake Vineyards is the #2 premium $8+ wine brand in the United States. Cupcake's winemaker, Jessica Tomei, and her team travel the world to ensure the most desirable grapes are being used in Cupcake wines. The portfolio now includes varietals from California's Monterey County and Central Coast and other world-renowned wine-producing regions, including Veneto and Asti, Italy; Limestone Coast, Australia; Pfalz, Germany; Marlborough, New Zealand; and Mendoza, Argentina. Wines are also available in convenient, attractive cans. For more information about Cupcake Vineyards, visit www.cupcakevineyards.com.

GOLDBELLY Online Food Marketplace - Goldbelly provides the best of the best with a convenient ordering service. It connects you with over 350 of the most iconic regional and local food providers from around the country who ship their products straight to you. Discover the finest, freshest breads, pizzas, condiments, meats, sweets and so much more. Make a purchase for the holidays, buy a gift card or subscription and enjoy their epic eats. Visit: https://www.goldbelly.com/.

KETEL ONE BOTTANICALS - This refreshing spirit is ideal for mixing a spring cocktail with soda water and it is a wonderful alternative to wine. The varieties include Grapefruit & Rose, Cucumber & Mint, and Peach & Orange Blossom. They have no artificial flavors, no sugar or artificial sweeterners, no carbs and made with 100% Non GMO Grain. Visit: https://www.ketelone.com/botanical/.

Fleurs de Prairie Rose Wine - Discover the premium rosé, Fleurs de Prairie. Sourced from Provence, it has the characteristics that wine lovers treasure. Winemaker, Vincent Euzet of Les Grands Chais de France has created a very special wine. Fleurs de Prairie rosé is crafted in the traditional style that produces a bright, crisp yet delicate wine with notes of red fruit and lemon. You'll love the packaging. The fluted glass bottle has wildflowers delicately embossed in the base that are representative of those growing in the fields throughout Provence. The bottle's elegant presentation is perfect for gifting. For more information, visit: http://www.fleursdeprairie.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Products and Freeimages.com





