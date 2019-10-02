HORTUS NYC Announces New Executive Chef, Youjin Jung

Hortus NYC has announced their new Executive Chef, Youjin Jung. This is Jung's first post as an Executive Chef. Most recently, she was sous chef at Boulud Sud in New York. Previously she served in the same position at DB Bistro & Oyster Bar and Osteria Mozza, both in Singapore. Back in New York, in 2010-2012, she worked under both Mark Ladner and Melissa Rodriguez at the four-star New York Times reviewed Del Posto. Ironically, despite her Korean heritage and her years spent working and living in Singapore, this is her first time as a chef at an Asian restaurant. Yet, she is extremely passionate about staying true to the flavors she grew up with, while also incorporating the French and Italian techniques she has mastered throughout her career. Youjin Jung is an amazing woman who has taken to this challenge with extreme commitment, stunning creativity, and outstanding results.

Highlights of Chef Youjin Jung's new menu include:

-A reinvention of tuna muchim, a Korean style tuna tartare with pickled daikon and plum and gochujang.

-Fresh sea urchin noodles featuring toothsome thick noodles in uni butter, scallion, tomato confit and house-smoked myung ran (Korean salted pollock roe), topped with lobes of sea urchin.

-Truffle Mando features egg-free ravioli, tender packets of pasta filled with scallop mousse and showered with thinly shaved truffles.

-Foie gras paired with daikon that are grilled and braised in Korean style chicken-broth, finished with an omija-fig compote and fresh figs, a blend of textures and flavors previously unimagined.

-Wagyu strip steak raised in Texas, with shiso chimichurri, locally sourced maitake mushrooms, and yuzu kosho beurre blanc, a bright citrusy-butter sauce that perfectly complements the beef.

-Grilled Seabass served atop miso eggplant, sautéed radish, onion and crown daisy, flavored with bonito flakes and soy sauce, and garnished with crackling lotus root chips and crown daisy

Hortus NYC is located at 271 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10016. Visit https://www.hortusnyc.com/ or call 646.858.3784.

