HEINZ Launches New HEINZ TOMATO KETCHUP With a Blend of Veggies 

For centuries, kids have turned up their noses at their side of veggies. But now, at long last, HEINZ, the maker of America's Favorite Ketchup may have just created the best thing to happen to veggies since...ever. Introducing NEW HEINZ Tomato Ketchup with a Blend of Veggies, made with added carrots and butternut squash. The delicious blend miraculously offers the veggies parents love, without compromising the thick and rich HEINZ taste kids love. One might even call it a mealtime masterpiece.

"If we were going to add extra veggies to a new recipe, it was important to maintain the same distinctive taste, appearance and texture that have been loved by generations of families for 150 years," said Dalia Adler, associate director of marketing for the HEINZ brand. "We went through countless recipes to land on the perfect blend and can't wait to share the end result: a blend that we think will have your ketchup- loving, veggie-hating kids asking for more."

For those still not convinced, HEINZ Tomato Ketchup with a Blend of Veggies has 25% added veggies, 25% less sugar than regular HEINZ Tomato Ketchup, and contains no high-fructose corn syrup. The product is available on shelves at select retailers and online, including Amazon.com and Walmart.com, and can be purchased in 20 oz. and 31 oz. squeeze bottles.

To introduce HEINZ Tomato Ketchup with a Blend of Veggies, and to astound kids everywhere with a taste that's just like HEINZ, the brand is launching a comprehensive marketing campaign to drive mass awareness across PR, social, digital, and in-store.

Founded by entrepreneur and food quality pioneer H.J. HEINZ in 1869, HEINZ has been a staple in American households for 150 years. HEINZ is best known as the maker of America's Favorite Ketchup® with 650 million bottles sold annually. The HEINZ Tomato Ketchup portfolio now includes varieties to meet every consumer taste, including Organic, Simply, and Sweetened only with Honey. HEINZ has continued its commitment to delivering great-tasting, high-quality products by expanding its family of products to include other favorites like HEINZ Yellow Mustard, BBQ Sauces, Real Mayonnaise, and MAYOCHUP. Whether it's at the local diner, at the dinner table, at picnics or at barbecues, the thick and rich taste of HEINZ can be enjoyed with family and friends at any occasion.

