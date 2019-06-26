GREENWICH WINE + FOOD FESTIVAL Friday 9/20 and Saturday 9/21 in Greenwich Connecticut

The Greenwich Wine + Food Festival presented by PepsiCo is returning for its ninth year September 20-21 in Greenwich, CT. The annual event includes an Opening Night Master Chef Wine Gala on Friday, September 20 and a full day of food, drinks, music and fun on Saturday, September 21 on the shore of the Long Island Sound at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The Opening Night Master Chef Wine Gala on 9/20 will showcase the culinary and music scene of New Orleans. The evening, hosted by Gary Dell'Abate (Executive Producer of The Howard Stern Show "Baba Booey") and Rob Burnett (Five-time Emmy Award-Winning Writer- Director), will honor this year's class of Serendipity Most Innovative Chefs and feature their cuisine, as well as select Ambassador Chefs (names TBA). The evening will include performances from GRAMMY award-winning Rebirth Brass Band and Kermit Ruffins & The Barbecue Swingers.

The Culinary Village, the heart of the annual event on 9/21, features the Grand Tasting Tent, where guests can enjoy tastings and demonstrations from more than 150 of the area's finest food, wine and spirits experts, as well as areas devoted to the best in burgers, BBQ, tacos and more. The 8th Annual Burger Battle and 6th Annual Top Bartender Showdown will also return, providing friendly competition between area restaurants and bars. Guests will experience sommelier, mixologist and brew master presentations, celebrity book signings, cooking demos with Special Guest Chefs, a celebrity green room with live interviews, an exclusive Meet the Masters panel discussion, The Tailgate Party with The Ultimate Taco, Burgers & Beers, and Grill Masters & BBQ. VIP ticket holders will also be treated to an exceptional dinner, prepared by Festival Ambassador Chefs in a special waterside tented area. Confirmed celebrity talent includes Emmy Award-winner Valerie Bertinelli (Food Network's Valerie's Home Cooking), Geoffrey Zakarian (Chef/Partner The Lambs Club at The Chatwal and Point Royal at The Diplomat Beach Resort, Co-Host of Food Network's The Kitchen and Judge on Chopped), Margaret Zakarian (President of Zakarian Hospitality), Marc Murphy (Food Network's Chopped), Jessica Tom (Food Network Star season 14 winner), David Rose (Food Network Star season 13 finalist) and caterer to the stars Mary Giuliani (Mary Giuliani Catering & Events). Michael Franti & Spearhead and Little Big Town will close out the 2019 event with live musical performances on the Pepsi stage.

As always, one aspect that makes this festival unique is that proceeds benefit local and national charities; this year's beneficiaries include Food Rescue US, a non-profit organization based in Connecticut, that is a leader in reducing both hunger and food waste in America, and the Town of Greenwich Parks & Recreation Foundation.

For those interested in attending the festival from out of town, Roger Sherman Baldwin Park is located in Downtown Greenwich, walking distance from the town's main shopping area, Greenwich Avenue, as well as the Metro North train station, and a short 15 miles ride from the Westchester Airport (HPN).

For more information on Greenwich Wine + Food Festival presented by PepsiCo, please visit https://serendipitysocial.com/greenwich-wine-food/.

For more information on Food Rescue US, please visit https://foodrescue.us/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Greenwich Wine + Food Festival 2018





