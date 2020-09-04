GREAT PERFORMANCES Launches Rosh Hashanah Holiday Meal Packages-Order by 9/13

Great Performances Meal Package

With a gustatory salute to Rosh Hashanah, acclaimed catering and events company Great Performances (GP) will launch a series of celebratory holiday-themed menus created by Georgette Farkas, GP's new culinary ambassador. Designed for family style holiday feasting with loved ones at home, Georgette's menu of sophisticated traditional fare for Great Performances' Rosh Hashanah Celebration features hors d'oeuvre and petit fours to bookend the three-course plus sides menu filled with vegan, vegetarian and dairy free options. There are several selections for each course, making for plenty of choice and flexibility. Available for delivery on Friday, Sept. 18 or Saturday 19 throughout New York City, the Hamptons and Westchester Co, and in Northern NJ , the meals marking the start of the Jewish New Year will be accompanied by simple serving instruction, as well as by Hudson Valley apples, artisanal honey and homemade challah, all compliments of GP.

Rosh Hashanah hosts can choose two dishes in each category from a roster of 15 offerings (see complete menu at https://www.greatperformances.com/rosh-hashanah-holiday-dinner). After the Cheddar- Paprika Puffed Cheese Straws and Crudité Bowl, Fines Herbes Aioli hors d'oeuvre, first course highlights include: Gefilte Fish, Pickled Carrot, Beet Horseradish and Chicken Liver Mousse, Port Gelée, Multi Grain Lavash. For the main course, in addition to the customary brisket - Georgette's braised in red wine and Port - there are selections such as: Late Summer Tomato Grilled Branzino, Roasted Katchkie Farm Cherry Tomatoes, Basil-Chive Oil; and Roast Chicken "Grand Mère," sake Mushrooms, Pearl Onions

On the side are the likes of: Individual Sour Cherry Noodle Kugels; Roasted Carrots with Maple Mustard Glaze; Potato and Celery Root Purée; and String Beans, Roasted Peppers, Caper-Garlic Vinaigrette. And Tarte Tatin, with Crème Fraiche, Bittersweet Chocolate Tourte with Espresso Chantilly and Citrus Spiced Honey Cake are among the desserts. Petit fours include Lemon Drop and Chocolate Shortbread Cookies.

The Great Performances Rosh Hashanah Celebration at $125 per person (four person minimum) can be ordered online at https://greatperformances.formstack.com/forms/rosh_hashanah_meal must be placed by midnight on Sunday, Sept. 13. For more information email celebratefood@greatperforamnces.com or call 212-727-2424.

The introduction of the of holiday celebration meal packages to serve the growing market of intimate at-home entertaining as a safe means of socializing is the latest adaptation GP has made to its business in the face of the pandemic. Initially, when NY State's Covid-driven "pause" shut down GP's core events business, along with the its cultural institution partners in which GP operates restaurants and cafes. Liz Neumark, the company's founder and chair, re-tooled operations to produce nutritious packaged meals for the city's elderly under the aegis of the Department for the Aged. That initiative afforded the re-hiring of the majority of GP's culinary team and Neumark went on to partner with The Sylvia Center establish the Fresh Meal Fund to provide meals for hospital and healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic in New York City, Northern New Jersey, and Westchester Co. for two-and-a-half months.

As the Covid-19 emergency eased in NY and outdoor venues were given licensee to host socially distanced events for up to 10, GP created new micro wedding packages for Wave Hill Public Garden in the Bronx and Westchester County's Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, which have generated record nuptials bookings at both.

