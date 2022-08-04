Foodie Guide to Ghoulish Goodies at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 at Magic Kingdom Park

Editor's Note: This Walt Disney World Story is by Nicole Cantore, Digital Integration Specialist, Global Food & Beverage. Enjoy!

Welcome foolish foodies to the wickedest Disney Foodie Guide of the year - so far, that is. If you're a fan of the spooky season, you're in for a treat because this year Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park is filled with plenty of eats and treats to get you in the Halloween spirit. The culinary teams have conjured up some frightfully fun delights for you to indulge in during your trip to Magic Kingdom Park during the Halloween season and at this beloved event on select nights from Aug. 12 through Oct. 31.

As you enjoy this evening filled with can't-miss entertainment, some of your favorite characters, the beloved "Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade," and - of course - candy like M&M'S, SNICKERS, and more, let your taste buds join in on the fun. With delicious items like the Sweet Almond Corn Cake at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & CafÃ© and the Worms and Dirt Funnel Cake at Sleepy Hollow Refreshments, these delights are sure to put a spell on you.

For an even sweeter evening, you can indulge in a wickedly delicious Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Dessert Party held at Tomorrowland Terrace. This festive addition lets you sip and snack on mouthwatering, Halloween-themed concoctions, including Pumpkin Cupcakes with frosting, Chocolate-covered Strawberries, Cheesecake Mousse with chocolate crumble topping and crisp pearls, and Pistachio White Chocolate Crunch Bar striped with purple chocolate and sprinkled with orange sanding sugar - how tasty! And did I mention this is all-you-care-to-enjoy sweets and specialty drinks? Plus, it gives you guaranteed viewing for "Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular." Be sure to book this one online beginning Aug. 9, as it fills quickly with witches, sorcerers, and treat-lovers alike.

Get your trick-or-treat bags ready because once you see these goodies, you'll be running amuck, amuck, amuck over to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Let's unmask what you can indulge in.

Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies

Not-So-Poison Apple Pie Milk Shake: Apple pie milk shake with green apple whipped cream, sour apple marshmallow straw, cinnamon donuts, and a poison apple straw (New) (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Sweet Candy Corn Soft-serve Swirl Cone: Sweet corn and vanilla soft-serve swirl topped with candy corn chocolate bow (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Casey's Corner

Pain and Panic Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog, sweet and spicy onion relish, and sriracha mustard topped with spicy cheese-flavored snacks (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Winifred's Elixir of Youth: Black tea slushy with kiwi foam and Winifred chocolate piece (New)(Available during regular park hours and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Cheshire CafÃ©

Binx Pastry Tail: Cat tail drizzled with dark chocolate and topped with Binx chocolate piece (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Cold Witches Brew Coffee: French vanilla cold brew with pumpkin spiced foam topped with Halloween sprinkles (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Cosmic Ray's Starlight CafÃ©

Bayou Burger: All-beef patty, jalapeÃ±o pimento cheese, crispy andouille sausage, and garlic pickles (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

The Friar's Nook

Hades Hot Dog: Spicy beef and pork hot dog, Hades' relish, and pickles served with house-made violet mustard (New) (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Un Poco Loco Tots: Chorizo sausage, green onion, and Hades' cheese sauce (New) (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Golden Oak Outpost

Spellbinding Fried Pie: Buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and blue cheese wrapped in flaky dough topped with a candy eye and jalapeÃ±o ranch aÃ¯oli (New) (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Ice Cream Cart near Haunted Mansion

Chilling Chamber Pop: Chocolate crumbs, cherry buttercream, and dark chocolate pearls topped with Tightrope Walker chocolate piece (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Monster Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich: Monster cookies filled with vanilla ice cream (New)(Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Liberty Square Market

Monster Cookie: Sugar cookie with candy eyes and Halloween-themed sprinkles (New)(Available during regular park hours only)

Main Street Bakery

Oh, My Gourd Cupcake: Pumpkin spice cupcake with cinnamon cream cheese icing finished with dark chocolate ears (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & CafÃ©

Sweet Almond Corn Cake: Almond vanilla cake dipped in white, orange, and yellow chocolate topped with candy corn (New) (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Popcorn Cart near Cinderella Castle

Mexican Spiced Hot "COCO" Brownie: Spice chocolate brownie with dark chocolate ganache topped with Miguel chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

Grave Digger Milk Shake: Coconut and matcha blended soft-serve topped with whipped cream, Grave Digger shovel, and chocolate gravestone (New) (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Worms and Dirt Funnel Cake: Funnel cake topped with chocolate ice cream, chocolate cookie crumbs, gummy worms, and Billy chocolate piece (New) (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Snack Cart near Cinderella Castle

M&M's Peanut Butter Churro: Churro rolled in peanut dust with peanut sauce, chocolate sauce, and M&M's Peanut Butter (New) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Jack-O-Lantern Float: Citrus swirl with Fanta Orange, brown sugar whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbs (New) (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Be sure to check out the creepy cool novelties soon to be available at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Glow Mickey Mummy Premium Popcorn Bucket - glowing soon at various popcorn carts throughout the park (Available during regular park hours and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Donald Candy Corn Sipper - materializing in early Oct. at Cosmic Ray's Starlight CafÃ©, Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and CafÃ©, The Friar's Nook, Sleepy Hollow Refreshments (Available during regular park hours and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Halloween Candy Glow Cube - glowing soon at Sunshine Tree Terrace (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Zero Popcorn Bucket - materializing in early Oct. at various popcorn carts throughout the park (Available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

So, what do you think - are you excited to taste all these sinister sweets and delicious delights at this year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party? I sure hope so! And don't forget to try all the 50th Anniversary Celebration items that are still available during the Halloween season at Magic Kingdom Park.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World