First Joey Chestnut Bobblehead Unveiled

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first bobblehead featuring Joey Chestnut, the competitive eating sensation who recently became the 14-time champion of the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut downed a record-breaking 76 hot dogs in the 10-minute contest. The Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Counter Bobbleheads were produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with Chestnut.

Standing on a hot dog-shaped base with a built-in counter, the smiling Chestnut bobblehead is holding a tray of hot dogs while wearing a T-shirt that says, "Hot Dog Eating Champion."

The bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to 2,020, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived and ship now, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Chestnut, a 37-year-old Vallejo, California, broke his own world record by consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes in the 2021 Nathan's Hot Dog Easting Contest, which is held annually on the Fourth of July in Coney Island. Nicknamed "Jaws" and a fan favorite, it was the sixth year in a row that Chestnut captured the famed "Mustard Belt" and his 14th title overall. Currently ranked first in the world by Major League Eating, Chestnut unofficially holds over 50 world eating records - everything from Twinkies to tamales.

After entering the competitive eating scene in 2005, Chestnut won the 92nd annual Nathan's contest in his third try in 2007 as he dethroned six-time defending champion Takeru "Tsunami" Kobayashi, 66-63. Chestnut won eight titles in a row before being defeated by Matt Stonie in 2015. He has won the last six crowns by eating at least 70 hot dogs each time.

Training year round in various eating contests, Chestnut stretches his stomach with milk, water and protein supplements. He fasts for 2 to 3 days leading up to the Coney Island showdown. "This sport isn't about eating," Chestnut once told the Boston Globe. "It's about drive and dedication, and at the end of the day, hot-dog eating challenges both my body and my mind."

"We're excited to unveil this unique bobblehead of the greatest eater of all time," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "By claiming top honors in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest year after year, Joey's victories have become a Fourth-of-July tradition and his legacy as the world's greatest eater will be hard to top."

