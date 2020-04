FORT WORTH Food Scene Gives Back to the Community

Downtown Fort Worth's Taste Community Restaurant 's menu normally doesn't have any prices and has diners pay as much or as little as they can for their meals. While the restaurant is closed to adhere to the city's current mandate, Founder and Executive Director, Jeff Williams , who has won James Beard 's Humanitarian of the Year award, knows what it's like to be food insecure and the added stress it brings to a family during challenging times. To help those in need, Taste Community Restaurant is providing to-go meals during limited hours each day so healthy and nutritious food is accessible during these troubling times.