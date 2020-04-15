Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE
FORT WORTH Food Scene Gives Back to the Community
The Fort Worth, Texas food industry is doing a great deal to give back during the Covid-19 outbreak. Check out some of the initiatives that chefs, restaurants, and organizations are doing to help their community get through these unprecedented, difficult times. Their work is very much appreciated.
- Despite closing his 14 independent restaurants indefinitely, celebrity chef Tim Love continuously provides free meals to those in need, serving a hot lunch and dinner program every weekday in Cowtown's Northeast neighborhood. More information on his recent experience here.
- Downtown Fort Worth's Taste Community Restaurant's menu normally doesn't have any prices and has diners pay as much or as little as they can for their meals. While the restaurant is closed to adhere to the city's current mandate, Founder and Executive Director, Jeff Williams, who has won James Beard's Humanitarian of the Year award, knows what it's like to be food insecure and the added stress it brings to a family during challenging times. To help those in need, Taste Community Restaurant is providing to-go meals during limited hours each day so healthy and nutritious food is accessible during these troubling times.
- The Fort Worth Food & Wine Foundation, the organization behind the yearly Fort Worth Food & Wine Festival every April, is pledging $100,000 to help locals experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19's impact on restaurants, bars and other food-focused businesses through their Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
- To help curb the national shortage of hand sanitizer, the largest whiskey distillery west of the Mississippi, Whiskey Ranch, and new local favorite, Blackland Distilling, are both producing sanitizer to donate for specific organizations in need, including local frontline medical workers and first responders.
