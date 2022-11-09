FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA in Riviera Maya, Mexico Announces Completion of Two New Restaurants: La Laguna and Bassano

Editor's Note: For our readers who are planning to travel to Mexico, we are pleased to bring news of Fairmont Mayakoba's exciting new restaurants.

Fairmont Mayakoba is pleased to announce the completion of the property's two newest restaurants: La Laguna and Bassano. Both concepts are part of Fairmont Mayakoba's multi-million-dollar renovation, which is expected to be fully complete by the end of the year.

La Laguna, Fairmont Mayakoba's ultimate destination for Mexican cuisine, combines traditional and contemporary, which is also reflected in this lively restaurant's design. The restaurant's neutral atmosphere mixed with understated yet stunning art, colorful fabrics, and a magnificent bar, makes for the most breathtaking setting inspired by Mexican culture. La Laguna features an open concept kitchen, an al fresco terrace, and a lively lounge. The space is complete with a terrace and private pavilion, overlooking the Mayakoba water canals, for guests to enjoy authentic recipes bursting with flavor and craft cocktails. La Laguna's doors will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Camarones Manchamateles, La Lengua's signature dish, pays homage to Mayakoba's roots; A traditional Mexican specialty, it is rich in flavor and finished with citrus notes. La Laguna is located in the center of the hotel.

Bassano, a stylish Italian eatery, brings an element of comfort to Mayakoba. Open for lunch and dinner, Bassano focuses on only the simplest of ingredients - egg, flour, and water - while delivering rich flavor in every dish. The restaurant's standout menu items include homemade pizzas, their signature pappardelle bolognese, and exquisite wines. Complete with a beautifully designed outdoor pizza bar and oven, Bassano is a true standout on property and the hospitality and ingredient-driven menu keep guests coming back for more. Bassano is located in front of La Laguna Pool.

The continued renovation will be inclusive of many additional restaurant offerings that hotel visitors can expect to enjoy with friends and family this coming winter.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of the Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres, within a private luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream Spa featuring 20 treatment rooms, and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Rainforest Alliance verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1 (800) 540 6088 or emailmyk.reservations@fairmont.com, or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba or follow Fairmont Mayakoba on Twitter,Facebook, Linkedin, and Instagram.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Accor/Fairmont Mayakoba