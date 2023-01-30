Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Enjoy The Decadent Heart Shaped Petit Gateaux Dessert For Valentine's Day At Cathédrale Restaurant

This specialty menu item from chef Jason Hall will be on the menu from Feb 10 through Feb 14, 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023  

This Valentine's Day, don't skip out on dessert. With all of the creative heart-shaped dishes out there on this special day celebrating love, the one that has our hearts this year is the Heart Shaped Petit Gateaux at the East Village hotspot Cathédrale.

This specialty menu item from chef Jason Hall, along with the savory special Squid Ink Maccheroni with Lobster and King Crab, will be on the menu from Feb 10 through Feb 14, 2023. Unique cocktails and a stellar wine list are created and curated by beverage director Nikki McCutcheon.

Reminiscent of New York's grand classic dining rooms, Cathédrale brings elemental cooking and a charming yet grandiose French-Mediterranean hospitality to its striking setting. Guests can enjoy their meals under 26-foot soaring ceilings, under Italian sculptor Edoardo Tresoldi's ethereal centerpiece, Fillmore.




January 30, 2023

This Valentine's Day, don't skip out on dessert. With all of the creative heart-shaped dishes out there on this special day celebrating love, the one that has our hearts this year is the Heart Shaped Petit Gateaux at the East Village hotspot Cathédrale.
