E.A.K. RAMEN-Delightful Japanese Dining Destination in Hell's Kitchen So Close to the Theatre District

Ramen lovers have a standout destination in Hell's Kitchen just steps from the theatre district. E.A.K. Ramen has recently opened to the delight of people who relish delicious, freshly prepared Japanese fare. This is the company's second restaurant in New York City, with the first having opened in the West Village in 2017. Fans of E.A.K. Ramen will like the new spot on West 46th Street features an expanded menu with more vegan and vegetarian offerings, along with a larger sake program.

We stopped by early on a Wednesday evening for dinner before the theatre. The restaurant was bustling, yet we experienced excellent service. The venue has an attractive, modern interior with lots of seating options including a spacious bar that is great when going solo or grabbing a quick bite.

Select some meal starters, ones that can be shared, like their Fried Rice, Garlic Shrimp or Teriyaki. Small bites include Asian Fries, Garlic Edamame, Blistered Shiso Peppers, and Tofu Caprese salad. You'll be hooked on E.A.K.'s savory Pork Ginger Gyoza. It's just one of the small plates that will keep you coming back for more.

E.A.K. Ramen specializes in IEKEI ramen that combines two different styles consisting of Tokyo's shoyu or soy, and tonkotsu or pork from Western Japan along with their very distinctive thick cut noodles.

Rich, flavorful broths define the deliciousness of all the ramen bowls that E.A.K serves. Don't miss the eatery's signature selection. E.A.K. Ramen is a tasty blend of pork and chicken broth, shoyu tare, thick noodles, spinach, chashu pork and nori. The Hell's Kitchen location has debuted a vegan selection, Umami Mushroom Ramen with a dashi broth using konbu and shiitake mushrooms, shoyu tare, shiitake, maitake and shimeji mushrooms, spinach noodles, baby corn and snap peas. If you like some heat, the Oh So Hot! Ramen is a tasty choice with pork and chicken broth, miso tare, thick noodles, spinach, chashu, nori, bean sprouts, cabbage and spicy miso ground chicken. You can also customize your ramen with a tempting variety of toppings. Guests can also enjoy Tuna and Salmon Poke Bowls.

It's easy to pair your meal with beverages. There is an emphasis on sake with triple the number of varieties as compared to the West Village location. A selection of Japanese craft beers is also offered including one of our favorites, Sapporo.

"But First Ramen" is E.A.K's clever slogan that invites you to enjoy their specialty dishes for both lunch and dinner. E.A.K. Ramen in Hell's Kitchen is located on Restaurant Row at 360 W. 46th Street between 8th and 9th avenues. The restaurant is predominantly walk-in with limited reservations taken daily by phone only at 646-850-8032. They are open daily from 11am until 11pm Sunday through Thursday, and until 12am Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Visit them at https://eakramen.com/ and follow them on Instagram @eakramen46nyc.

Photo Credit: Lily Brown/MST Creative and Courtesy of E.A.K. Ramen





Related Articles