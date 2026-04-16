Celebrity Chef David Burke to Open THE STATION TAVERN in Bernardsville NJ

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David Burke, the international award-winning chef acclaimed for his novel creativity and often whimsical approach to modern American cuisine, is assuming stewardship of a beloved New Jersey institution, Bernardsville’s The Station Tavern in a landmark 148-year-old building across the street from the town’s historic train station. He anticipates debuting the 100-seat venue with 60 outdoor seats with a new, warmer look that expands upon the restaurant’s vintage railroad station lounge theme and a new seasonal, smaller, easier-to-navigate menu.

Burke will maintain the restaurant’s casual tavern-style atmosphere. family friendly culture, the sports vibe at the bar, and modest prices for the casual American fare.

Favorite dishes will include burgers with lettuce, onion tomato, pickle and choice of cheeses served with fries cooked in beef tallow for $17 or rotisserie baby chicken with choice of side and unlimited fries for $24. Then there’s the crispy pork cutlet Cordon Blu, mashed potatoes and broccoli, also $24. The menu will also offer Appetizers, Wing Rings and Tender Things; Burgers and Handhelds; Classics and Cutlets; and Desserts..

In true tavern tradition, the square 20-seat centerpiece bar will pour a broad spectrum of libations, from seasonal signature cocktails and mocktails to local beers, with 12 brews on top. Boozy milkshakes, too. A daily happy hour, a hallmark of all David Burke restaurants, will be in play at the bar.

While Burke selected all the décor elements, one has special meaning, a framed page from the July 11, 1978 edition of The New York Times. It boasts a story about his father, also David Burke (known as Red), who was a career train motorman.

In addition to Station Tavern, Burke operates or directs the culinary aspect of five other restaurants and a bakery in New Jersey.

Station Tavern, located at 45 Mine Brook Rd., Bernardsville, NJ 07924, will be open daily with an all-day menu, noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays, noon to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturdays. Brunch specials will be added to the menu mix on weekends. www.stationtavernbydb.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Burke Hospitality