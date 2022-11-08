Disney Eats Presents the Foodie Guide to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party 2022

Editor's note: A special thank you to Nicole Cantore, Digital Integration Specialist, Global Food & Beverage for this article about all of the wonderful food items available during this holiday season at Magic Kingdom. Read on and get your taste buds ready!

The most wonderful time of year is almost upon us! In this edition of our Disney Eats Foodie Guide, you'll get a sneak peek into the yummy yuletide delights you can enjoy at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and Magic Kingdom Park this year!

This event, which is held on select nights from November 8 through December 2022, is the ultimate holiday gathering filled with beloved characters, attraction overlays, magical entertainment, like the Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, and even an appearance from Kris Kringle himself! This party is one of my favorites, which may or may not be because of the treats. Speaking of treats - let's get to them.

The culinary teams have acted as Santa's foodie helpers this year and created a sleigh worth of goodies to indulge in. With plenty of new delights this year, like the adorable Mickey Mousse Ornament Treat at the Main Street Bakery, the sweet and savory Holiday Dinner Dog at Casey's Corner, and the can't miss Polar Bear Claw at Cool Ship, you'll be asking for treats on your list!

Well, it's finally time to treat your elf - I mean self! Let's unwrap the Foodie Guide to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.

Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies

Lock, Shock, and Barrel Sundae: Festive vanilla cake, vanilla ice cream, strawberry topping, whipped cream, and Christmas sprinkles with a Lock, Shock, and Barrel chocolate piece (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party)

Sugar Plum Shake: Spiced sugar plum soft-serve topped with cherry syrup, whipped cream, and sprinkles (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Casey's Corner

Holiday Dinner Dog: All-beef hot dog with cranberry mustard, savory stuffing funnel cake, and cheese curds (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party)

Christmas Tree Cake: Red velvet brownie cheesecake with eggnog buttercream and spiced caramel topped with mini sugar Christmas lights (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Cool Ship

Polar Bear Claw: Chocolate hazelnut pastry with white and dark chocolate (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

The Friar's Nook

Curry Brat Tots: Tots topped with chopped bratwurst, curry ketchup, and apple slaw (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Tinker Bell Cream Puff: Cream puff and compressed carrot cake topped with spiced cream cheese icing, spiced walnuts, and chocolate wings (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Golden Oak Outpost

Fried Pork Tamale served "Christmas Style" with red and green chile sauces and queso fresco (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party)

Chai Caramel Freeze: Salted caramel freeze with chai spiced whipped cream (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party)

Main Street Bakery

Cinnamon Roll: Mickey Mouse -shaped cinnamon roll with white icing (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party)

Mickey Mousse Ornament Treat: Gingerbread mousse with crispy center and a spiced almond cake with brownie crumble (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café

Texas-sized Sweet Potato Pie: Baked sweet potato pie with marshmallow meringue and candied pecans (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Peppermint Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, hot fudge, and candy cane pieces served on a brownie (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Candy Cane Hot Cocoa: Hot chocolate with peppermint ice cream, whipped cream, and candy cane pieces (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

Funnel Cake Sundae: Peppermint ice cream, M&M'S chocolate candies, and hot fudge served on funnel cake (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22) (Available during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Sandy Claws Peppermint Mousse Treat: White chocolate peppermint mousse with a chocolate fudge center, chocolate Santa hat, and Jack Skellington face (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Apple Cider Float: Apple cider topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and sprinkled with cinnamon (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Sunshine Tree Terrace

Once Upon a Christmastime Tart: Chocolate and cranberry tart with chocolate Mickey ears (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 22 during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Various Carts Throughout Main Street U.S.A.

Christmas Cookie Churro: Churro served with marshmallow cream, cookie crumbles, and Christmas sprinkles (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party)

Christmas Wreath Doughnut: Red velvet doughnut with green buttercream and Holiday sprinkle decorations (New) (Available Nov. 8 through Dec. 31 during regular park hours and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party) (Decorations will vary)

If these treats sound good to you, don't forget to stay in-the-know with all our upcoming holiday eats and sips on our Disney Eats topics page. Be sure to follow us on Instagram at @DisneyEats and use #DisneyEats to share with us your holiday foodie favorites.

I hope you're ready to celebrate the holidays at Magic Kingdom. Enjoy Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party this year and may all your snacking be bright!

(Note: All offerings are subject to change and availability.)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort