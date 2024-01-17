DISNEY CRUISE LINE Releases Details About “Disney The Tale of Moana,” the Broadway-style Show Coming to the Disney Treasure

DISNEY CRUISE LINE

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Editor's Note: We are delighted to share information about the entertainment coming to Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Treasure.  We recently had the pleasure of taking a Disney cruise and were thrilled by the accommodations, food, hospitality and the wonderful shows on board.

Disney Cruise Line revealed more details about “Disney The Tale of Moana,” which will debut exclusively at the Walt Disney Theatre onboard the Disney Treasure in December 2024. With set design and music bursting with elements of Pacific Islands culture which inspires the classic coming-of-age tale, this innovative production will immerse audiences in a transformational adventure across land and sea in the first stage adaptation inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film.

To create the incredible puppetry that will bring some of the characters to life on stage, Disney Live Entertainment creative director of puppetry and articulation, Jeff Conover, teamed up with master puppet designer Michael Curry, whose creations are featured in Disney's Tony Award-winning musical "The Lion King" on Broadway. The massive, fiery Te Kā will be a puppet of a scale Disney Cruise Line has never before produced. When Moana meets Te Kā and restores the heart of Te Fiti, the giant Te Kā puppet will shed its fiery shell and become the gentle island goddess, Te Fiti herself.

Moana and Maui will perform the song “Warrior Face” for the first time in the stage show when the demigod teaches Moana how to face her fears before entering the Realm of the Monsters to face Tamatoa. “Warrior Face” will join classic favorites from the Grammy-Award winning soundtrack in the stage show, including “You’re Welcome,” “We Know The Way” and “How Far I’ll Go.”

“Disney The Tale of Moana” will begin in modern day on the fictional island of Motunui, in a set design filled with hints of brilliant cultures of the Pacific Islands that will appear throughout the show. The spirit of Gramma Tala, our narrator, will introduce her granddaughter, while through vibrant dance and songs in a mix of languages including Tuvaluan, Tokelauan and Samoan, we will learn how the ocean chooses young Moana for an incredible journey to restore the heart of Te Fiti.

In this iconic scene, The Walt Disney Theatre will transform from the island of Motunui into the open ocean as Moana’s journey moves from her home to the great voyage that she’s longed for her entire life. Twinkling stars will swirl overhead and a giant, glowing manta ray will emerge and soar above the audience as a newfound sense of courage fills Moana. The manta ray is the spirit of Gramma Tala, illuminating the way for Moana on her journey to save her people.

“Disney The Tale of Moana” will join a dazzling lineup of fan-favorite shows like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Disney Seas the Adventure” in the Walt Disney Theatre onboard the Disney Treasure. For more information,

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Disney Cruise Line



