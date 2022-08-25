Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 25, 2022  
Consumer Favorite Snacks and Sips for Labor Day Gatherings

Labor Day weekend is coming up soon and here's some consumer-voted essentials that are perfect for hosting a backyard bash including a orange-infused gin for refreshing spritzers and a unique take on a cult-favorite snack. Check them out!

Refreshing Sips

Pepsi Mango: Introducing Pepsi Mango, where cola and mango blend together for an exciting new taste experience. Pepsi Mango combines the refreshing ice-cold cola with a splash of real mango for a delicious burst of flavor. The vibrant fruity notes of mango complement the irresistible cola taste for maximum enjoyment. It's a bold, modern take on your all-time favorite that was voted as a 2022 Product of the Year award. It is also available in Pepsi Mango Zero Sugar. ($1.99)

Tanqueray Sevilla Orange: Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is a beautifully vibrant gin inspired by the warmth of Seville oranges and flavors of the Mediterranean. With its zesty orange taste and warm hints of spice, Tanqueray Sevilla Orange is considered sunshine in a glass. This 2022 Product of the Year award-winning gin is an ideal complement for bright, fresh cocktails like a Sevilla Orange & Soda or Sevilla Orange Spritz. ($23.99)

Savory Snacks

ALDI-exclusive Clancy's Pub Style Pretzels: ALDI-exclusive Pub Style Pretzels, a 2022 Product of the Year award winner, contain no artificial flavors and are seasoned with garlic and onion for a bold and zesty snack. Perfect for streaming your favorite show or sharing with friends! ($1.99)

ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Mexicali and Street Corn Dip: ALDI-exclusive Park Street Deli Dips are packed in a conveniently portable container, making them a great addition to any party! This 2022 Product of the Year award winner is available in Mexicali and Street Corn varieties. ($3.29)

Takis® Blue Heat™: Takis® Blue Heat™ rolled tortilla chips are the latest offering from the most intense snacks in the world. These 2022 Product of the Year award-winning hot chili pepper flavored chips are rated "Extreme" on our intense meter - one bite and you'll see why. Coated in a vibrant blue color of our wildly popular powder, Takis® Blue Heat™ are the newest way our fans can Face The Intensity! While they debuted as a limited time offering, they're here to stay as a permanent flavor in our lineup. ($2.88)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aldi




