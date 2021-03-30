Colorful SPRING COCKTAIL RECIPES to Delight and Refresh

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Spring has sprung and the days are getting longer and brighter. It's time to mix up a delicious, colorful cocktail and sip your way into the spring and summer season.

Please your palate with vibrant drinks that use top-notch spirits including Cutwater Spirits, Tanteo Tequila, Seagram's Vodka, Corralejo Tequila, Proper No. Twelve, and Los Arango Tequila. The six cocktail recipes we are presenting for Broadwayworld readers will be refreshing as you enjoy the beautiful weather ahead.

Cutwater Spirits Tequila Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

-2 oz Cutwater Spirits Tequila Blanco

-1 oz Fresh lime juice

-1/2 oz agave syrup

-1/2 oz watermelon juice

*optional dash of spicy bitters

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker. Shake until cold and strain over fresh ice in a Tajin rimmed glass. Garnish with a watermelon slice.

Tanteo Tequila Dove Love Paloma

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Tanteo® Tequila Jalapeño Tequila

-1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

-2 oz. Grapefruit Juice

-1/2 oz. Agave Nectar

Method: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass Garnish with a lime slice or a Jalapeño slice.

Seagram's Strawberry Mint Pink Lemonade Punch - Courtesy of Beautiful Booze

Ingredients:

-½ Bottle of Seagram's Vodka Extra Smooth

-¼ Cup of mint syrup

-2 Cups of Pink Lemonade

-½ Cup of soda water

-½ Cup of chopped Strawberries

-Lemon slices and springs of mint for garnish

Method: Add all ingredients to a pitcher over ice. Stir then garnish with lemon slices and mint sprigs.

Corralejo Blood Orange Margarita

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Corralejo Tequila Reposado

-3 oz. Fresh Blood Orange Juice

-¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

-1 oz. Simple Syrup

-Blood orange wheel

Method: Rub the rim of an old fashioned glass (or whatever similar vessel you prefer to drink out of) with an edge of a blood orange slice. Swirl the rim through a small pile of kosher or sea salt to salt the rim. Combine all ingredients into an ice filled cocktail shaker and shake for 15 seconds. Put a few cubes of ice in the salted glass. Strain the cocktail into the glass and enjoy. *Note 1: A basic simple syrup is a 1:1 ratio of sugar dissolved in water. Example - one cup sugar dissolved in one cup of water. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.

Proper Spring Punch

Ingredients:

-375 ml Bottle of Proper No. Twelve

-3/4 Cup Lemonade

-1/2 Cup Lemon Juice

-1 Cup Red Wine

-3/4 Cup Seltzer

-2 Lemons, sliced into wheels

-Mint Leaves

Method: Combine Ingredients, shake or stir and serve over ice. Garnish with lemon and mint leaves.

Los Arango Cadillac Margarita

Ingredients:

-2 oz. Los Arango Tequila Reposado

-1 oz. Lime Juice

-3⁄4 oz. Agave Nectar

-1⁄2 oz. Grand Marnier

-Lime wheel

Method: Combine ingredients except for Grand Marnier in a shaker with ice. Shake Vigorously. Rim a rocks glass with salt and fill with ice. Hawthorne strain the cocktail over the ice and top with Grand Marnier. Garnish with a lime wheel.

