Cocktail Time? WHISKEYSMITH Has You Covered for National Cocktail Day

National Cocktail Day is coming up soon on Thursday, March 24. It's time to unwind and start brainstorming the perfect cocktail. This holiday honors all the unique concoctions that inspire good times. Make this National Cocktail Day one to remember with these cocktail recipes, courtesy of Whiskeysmith Flavored Whiskey.

We have three fantastic recipes that we know our readers will enjoy mixing for themselves, friends and family. It's time to discover Whiskeysmith and it's versatility for cocktails.

The Blood Orange Brose

Ingredients:

12oz Whiskeysmith Blood Orange

Half a Bottle of Rose Wine (375 ml or 12 ½ oz)

3 oz Vodka

5 oz Sour Mix (High-Quality Store Bought or Homemade) or Frozen Lemonade.

Method: Add all ingredients to a blender, add a scoop of ice and blend for a frothy shareable treat.

Chocolate Mudslide

Ingredients:

2 oz. Whiskeysmith Co. Chocolate Flavored Whiskey

1 oz. Bourbon Cream (We like Nooku Bourbon Cream)

1 oz. Milk

1 oz. Vodka

Method: Combine all ingredients in a blender with ice. Blend on high and pour into a glass drizzled with chocolate sauce. Garnish with chocolate pretzels and marshmallows.

Peach Mojito

Ingredients:

2 oz. Whiskeysmith Co. Peach Flavored Whiskey

10 Mint Leaves

3 Peach Slices

0.5 oz. Honey Simple Syrup

0.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Method: In a glass, muddle mint, peaches and honey syrup. Add Whiskeysmith Co. Peach Flavored Whiskey, lemon juice, and muddle again. Top with crushed ice, and garnish with lots of fresh mint and peaches.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Whiskeysmith