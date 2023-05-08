Chef Spotlight: Sylvain Aubry, Executive Chef of JAMS at 1 Hotel Central Park

Chef Sylvain Aubry is a highly accomplished culinary expert with over 15 years of experience in the industry. As the Executive Chef at Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park, he brings a unique and innovative perspective on farm-to-table cuisine.

Born and raised in the countryside of France, Chef Aubry developed a deep respect for the quality and natural flavor of fresh ingredients from an early age. This philosophy is evident in his sustainable and mindful dishes at Jams, where he works closely with local farmers and purveyors to source the freshest, seasonal ingredients.

Prior to joining Jams in October 2022, Chef Aubry held top positions at some of New York City's most prestigious dining establishments, including Fleming by le Bilboquet, Soho Grand Hotel, La Cafette, and Bagatelle, as well as Le Charlot in the Hamptons. Before moving to New York, he honed his culinary skills working at restaurants across the globe, including in Belgium, France, Australia, the UK, among others.

Chef Aubry earned a culinary degree from Notre Dame, Saint Meen le Grand in France in 2009. He also has extensive knowledge in the managerial side of hospitality, earning a degree in hospitality business from Saint Anne, St Nazaire in France in 2010.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I started cooking dinner for my family early on, as my parents worked a lot. Like most old, rural French families, dinner usually revolved around a 3-course menu. This was an exciting opportunity to get creative with food and look for new recipes that I could share with my loved ones from a young age.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Growing up, my Mum and Grandmother were my first mentors in the kitchen. They passed down family recipes that are a pillar of my cooking. As I ventured into my young career, I had the opportunity to work alongside some amazing chefs who taught me the art of honoring seasonal ingredients. I'll never forget the early mornings we spent foraging for mushrooms in the forest or making an early stop at the fish market at 4am. Those experiences gave me a deep appreciation for fresh, quality produce and the importance of respecting nature in my cooking.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

Being raised on a farm has had a profound impact on my cooking. As the fifth generation to do so, I've learned to appreciate the beauty of seasonal produce and the importance of respecting the ingredients I use. It's a privilege to have grown up picking fresh vegetables directly from the ground, cooking up a steaming pot of soup, and savoring the flavor of farm-raised meat on our table. This farm-to-table approach has shaped my culinary philosophy and inspired me to create dishes that celebrate the natural flavors of the ingredients I use.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

Something that sets me apart is that I value personally meeting the farmers who provide the ingredients for my dishes. It's amazing to see the new products firsthand and build a relationship with the people who grow the food we cook with. At the end of the day, as chefs, we're middlemen who receive this incredible produce and transform it into delicious dishes that give our customers the best culinary experience possible. It's all about showcasing the quality of the ingredients and bringing the farm-to-table concept to life in our kitchen!

What is your favorite meal?

To this day, my favorite dish is a warm, home-cooked meal. Pork roast with prunes, or roasted chicken with potatoes are the kinds of meals that remind me of my childhood and Sunday family dinners. Simple dishes are always the best.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Jams prioritizes quality and seasonality. We use the best ingredients from local farmers and adapt our menus to the changing seasons to capture the freshest flavors. Our commitment to sustainability and fresh, local ingredients is what makes our menu so delicious.

Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park is located at 1414 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit https://www.1hotels.com/central-park/taste/jams or call 212.703.2007.

Photo Credit: Provided by Jams at 1 Hotel Central Park